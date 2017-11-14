How Can Location Data Contribute to Uplifting App Growth Strategy?

Location data is nothing but the data which entails insights around the audience movement

November 14, 2017

5 million apps, yes you heard it right. Breathe app developers; these are not the current numbers, but the prediction for 2020. If not now, this day is going to come and my friend, very soon. The speed at which apps are growing is tremendous it was not much time back when the number of apps in the Google Play Store was 2.8 million and has grown to 3.4 million by now. The current statistics of apps in the Apple store is 2.2 million. On an average Google play store gets almost 3389 apps per day and that of Apple store gets 1557 apps per day. Humongous figures, I must say. So, it’s good if you are scared of these figures. Fear can evoke innovation in persons. If you don’t want to get thrown out of the competition, get your app strategy planned ahead of time to grab new users and maintain the old ones. Being an app development company, growing competition would be a major concern and you must be in the hunt of tools and technologies that can assist you in staying ahead of the competition and keeping your users lured.

One of such tools is Location data that can assist the developers in facing challenges, upsurging app engagement, uplifting app marketing, hunting new users and frame app monetization strategy.

What is location data?

Location data is nothing but the data which entails insights around the audience movement. This an extra benefit to the users. Those users that indulge in location sharing get a personalized and upsurged app usage experience in return. Back to the date, the same data has been taken into use for ad targeting. However, integrating this into the mobile apps is going to hype up mobile app growth along with improved UX.

No abandonment, only engagement

The success rate of any mobile application development widely depends on the engagement and abandonment. One of the non-negotiable jobs of the developers is getting in the know of tactics to make the users stay and not go away and location insights can help them achieve that. The first idea popping developer’s mind is notifications. One of the popular and prominent ways of connecting with the users and sharing new insights about the app is through notifications. Many apps try these and end up stretching it to the extreme limits, forcing the users to uninstall the app. Make sure you are not driven to the extremist side. Push notification includes location and it is all about getting to the users at the perfect moment. The location will make sure that you are reaching out to them at the wrong moment. To hit them with the right thing at the right moment, location data is the perfect thing.

Acquire and market

Location data can act as a big play card in structuring your app marketing strategy. Before you jump on to hunt for the new users and target them, knowing what the current users are up to is highly essential. Location sneak peaks of the users can help guide what they actually do and where they actually go. If users are spending more time at restaurants, then you know what your next app category is and what features that new app need. Location intelligence will also enable you with the knowledge which sector to target and how much should you invest.

How to integrate location into the app?

There are several SDK available which can be used to integrate these services into the mobile app. The SDK will give access to the location-based notifications and it will ultimately contribute to enhancing app engagement. So, get started to cope with the competitive future.