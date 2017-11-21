3 Habits Leaders Should Develop to Manage Employees Well

Boost your management with these hacks.

November 21, 2017 3 min read

To upscale ourselves in professional career, we all learn and unlearn a lot of things, moving from one job to another. While the effective habits of leaders are tend to be overlooked at times, habits of bad managers stay safe in our memory.

Knowingly or unknowingly, habits of a team leader set an impression on subordinates that play a significant role in the management.

Entrepreneur India lists #3 effective habits of entrepreneurs that could help in improvising the employee engagement at workplace.

“Too much of stern behavior doesn’t work every time”

Creating a pressurized environment to get the work done in team should not be a favorable practice of an employer. “This is something that we averse to follow in our organization,” said Ankur Manchanda, founder, GreenThumbs. Making a pressure cooker scenario at workplace lead to a bunch of goof ups. This is the obligation of an employer who must know whether the team is ready to take the pressure or not.

Besides some of the quite well-known things that organizations implement for a better employee engagement like good hygiene, monetary benefits etc., there are a lot of non-monetary benefits that we give to our employees. In a Delhi-based boutique HR consulting firm, a sense of freedom given to the employees is considered as one of the most praiseworthy qualities of organization. The organization promotes a vision of working in a non-restrictive environment, maintaining the sincerity at the same time.

When asked about a quality learnt from his boss that he wishes to implement in his functioning, Manchanda said, “I give time space to my employees to work carefully and sincerely. We all make mistakes but the end of the day the ultimate aim is to learn from those mistakes and implement the same in your work. That’s what I always try and impart with my employees”

Work With a Vision to Make Your Employees Good Resources

Delegate work according to the bandwidth of an individual employee. A responsible employer or a team leader must asses an individual's capacity of dealing work as the employees are employees and not machines,” emphasized Vineet Majgaonkar, founder, Armstrong Machine Builders Pvt. Ltd.

The engineer-turned-entrepreneur, Majgaonkar also advised employees that they must learn to say ‘No’ when they're overburdened with work. On the contrary, an employer should also understand the real situation.

Encourage Employees to Give Their Best

For an organization's overall success, it is important to make employees realize their individual importance in company. “We always aim to give a bigger picture to our employees so that they could better themselves at worka and be ahead in game,” said Rohit Shukla, CEO of Urban Hub. For the growth of company, an employer must motivate team to contribute from the core of their heart. Shukla also expounded on how different practices like cross-functioning of departments and gender equality in delegating work help a lot in building successful employee engagement.