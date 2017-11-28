My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Software

This Software Company is Happy to Leverage its Niche Services to Grow

The company does not believe in expansion only through scale
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
This Software Company is Happy to Leverage its Niche Services to Grow
Image credit: Pixabay
Former Correspondent, Entrepreneur Asia-Pacific
3 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Establishing a niche business has its own set of advantages. There isn’t any competition as such as the products and services are totally new to consumers.

But some entrepreneurs often fear that such a business might limit the potential customer base.

For Ranga Reddy, Co-founder and CEO of Maveric Systems, the idea was to stay relevant to customers by offering niche services and not by expansion through scale.

Chennai-based Maveric Systems is a leading software testing solutions provider to banking, insurance and telecommunications companies. The organization provides Quality Assurance Software Testing services across the globe.

In 2000, Ranga Reddy, P Venkatesh, NN Subramanian and VN Mahesh came together to build an organization that ensures transparency and is driven by people and relationships. The four put to use their 15 years of rich and extensive experience to recreate a college-like atmosphere in the company that will generate professional zeal among its employees. They will work to win the confidence of their customers.

“We zeroed in on ‘Maveric’(individualist) as the name for the organization to suit our radical approach. Such an approach worked and our company became an IT transformation specialist by changing the way 25 leading global banks operate. It soon established its brand value in the Middle East, UK, Europe, the US, and APAC countries,” said Reddy.

By 2013, the company had scaled its operations to a large extent and crossed the coveted 100-crore mark.

Why Is Software Testing Necessary?

Today, most companies do not pay much attention to the quality of software. Quality Assurance assumes great significance in this respect. The constantly evolving technology increases the criticality of assurance.

“Our company understands that in this age of advanced technology, development and Quality Assurance cannot exist in the exclusive silos they have been operating in so far. The market and consequently Maveric are fast moving towards a DevQA approach that, in fact, places Quality Assurance before development to ensure defect-prevention in all technology implementations,” Reddy explained.

When Work Culture Becomes A Master Plan For Growth

The company competes with global Tier-1 IT service providers that include the likes of Wipro, TCS, Cognizant, Capgemini, and Accenture. The factor that gives Maveric an edge over its competitors and makes it stand out in the crowd is its dynamic work culture, stressed Reddy.

“Our work culture encourages adventure, learning and the ability to work in a matrix structure.  The company brings the energy of a 5-year-old to every project – the ability to learn, not be afraid to experiment and deliver with passion and zeal across all levels.  Maveric’s consulting mindset and background help build ownership and display commitment to clients to become a part of customer ecosystem,” said Reddy.

Taking Business to The Next Level

2018 will also see Maveric strengthening its business by investing in talent — both at the directorial level for guidance and strategy, as well as at the senior and middle-level to enhance competencies in Data, API, Middleware, Regulatory, Payments and Wealth management areas.

“The company’s 70 percent of customers are Tier-1 banks and 30 percent are regional leaders as opposed to the vice-versa a few years ago. The plan for the next year is to strengthen delivery infrastructure in Bengaluru, Mexico, Poland, Dallas, Singapore,” he concluded.

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Kathleen Griffith
Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Software

This Software Company is Happy to Leverage its Niche Services to Grow

Software

The Uphill Battle of B2B Marketing: A Success Story

Software

Why No Single Software Program Alone Will Fix Your Content Marketing