4 Things You Need to Know About the New Infosys CEO

December 2, 2017 3 min read

As the year comes to an end and with the promise of the New Year, there seems to be some respite for the troubles at Indian IT giant Infosys’ executive board.

The trouble-ridden Infosys today declared Salil S. Parekh as its CEO and MD, effective January, 2018. Parekh will be making the move from Capgemini, where he served on the Global Executive Board. Parekh’s appointment comes after the whole executive debacle at Infosys which saw former CEO Vishal Sikka’s exit following a spat with the founder Narayana Murthy. With this the interim CEO U.B. Pravin Rao will take on the role of the COO.

Entrepreneur India takes a look at the four things you didn’t know about the new honcho at Infosys.

IIT and Ivy League, He Has Done it All

There’s no surprise here. Parekh had started excelling quite early on with a seat at not only India’s prestigious Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay but also as an alumnus of Cornell University where he pursued Master of Engineering degrees in Computer Science and Mechanical Engineering.

A Top Leader at Capgemini

Parekh had been with Capgemini for 25 long years, while being responsible for its expansion and operations in India with their acquisition of Ernst & Young. He also was a member of the Group Executive Board of the company as well as the company’s Chairman of the North America Executive Council.

Ditched the Climb to CEO at Capgemini?

Given his excellence of running operations in the company and holding various top leadership positions, Parekh was even rumoured to be the next CEO of the company after Paul Hermelin, the current Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Capgemini Group. However, with Parekh’s exit, Hermelin issued a statement saying, "I would like to thank Salil for his involvement in the Capgemini journey. Salil contributed in particular to the development of the Group in India and in the US."

No Gap Between Jobs?

Haven’t we all heard about great leaders being workaholics? For them it’s their passion for the job that drives them to work every day while they still strive for excellence. So it didn’t come as a surprise to us that while Parekh is scheduled to take over his five-year term at Infosys on January 2nd, his previous job at Capgemini officially comes to an end on January 1. That’s some dedication to work, right?