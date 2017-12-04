How can Busy Entrepreneurs Create a Work-life Balance

You cannot bring a change until you give the gift of time to hunt the change

December 4, 2017 4 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Professional life can’t be set aside as a bad professional life can heavily affect your personal life. This is a fear every entrepreneur undergoes that makes them a highly unsatisfied successful business tycoon.

I know unsatisfied and successful don’t go side by side. There used to be a time when you use to check the nuances in the music mobile app development and scroll the new songs and spend two hours a day singing all of them.

There used to be a time when you took bath for an hour and come out of the bathroom with a smile. There used to be a time when you call your best friend and shot the breeze, or gather your gang daily and roam around.

It’s a waste of time then why you do that? Happiness and satisfaction are what people live for. Being an entrepreneur, you can cut off from many of these small little things that made your day really beautiful.

Cutting Out Personal Life Doesn’t Help

Cutting out on your personal life can no way help you be a successful entrepreneur. No matter how much hectic your schedule or how much busy your day is, you must spend some solitary moments with yourself.

If you have ever heard the interviews of top entrepreneurs or if you have been tracking them socially then one thing you would have heard in common, they wake up early and spend some time on themselves. This energizes them to work for the entire day.

Spend Time on Yourself

Invest this time in doing something productive, something peaceful. Inhale positivism and exhale the negative energy. Meditation, yoga, gym, walk are some of the activities you should be doing early in the morning. Your mental health and physical health will be enhanced. Before the stress starts to feed your day, getting a reason to relax is commendable. This can work another way round, too. We have been hearing this from a plethora of people that they can work late but they can’t wake up early.

In short, there should be a specific time you allocate for your personal liking setting aside all the professional boredom you carry.

Have you ever popped with an amazing idea while you are pooping? I know a gross question to ask. But I guess that you will have a yes in your answer. That’s the time you are probably not thinking. Early in the morning, a fresh and blank mind can generate the best ideas. You might not be getting such efficient ideas while you are in the middle of the meeting, your mind is blocked with loads of tensions.

Spend Time with Your Near and Dear Ones

Coming to another aspect of setting aside some private time, spending some time with your near and dear ones is also commensurate. A number of divorce figures are hyping because the spouse doesn’t invest time in the relationship. You don’t want it to happen, right?

Don’t Ignore Your Lifelong Wishes

Monotonous routine can also kill humans’ caliber of innovative approach. You cannot bring a change until you give the gift of time to hunt the change. The desperation for being a successful entrepreneur and maintaining that position will make people forget their real wish, their lifelong dream, and vision they should be following. At the end, such entrepreneur is lying in the expensive hospital on his/her death bed with a huge regret in his/her heart of doing nothing that they actually dreamed of doing.

Visualized yourself in that situation? Was it enough to go through that regret? Well, if yes, now you know what you have to do next and how.