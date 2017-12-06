An App That Will Push You to Live & Believe

This start-up creates content in audio, video and virtual reality that helps people master their emotions

December 6, 2017 2 min read

During his 17 years of living as a monk, all that Ashwin Srisailam learnt was to guide those who were seeking. His travels across the world to preach either via seminars or programs have been umpteen as well as insightful.

His experience says people, no matter where they are based out of and what they are currently doing; all they are looking for is inner peace & happiness.

His quest to give back to the society landed him to an interesting journey - one where he decided to reach out to more people with the use of technology. Internet and its wonders never fail to amaze and enthralled by this wonder Srisailam also found his co-founder Diane Quddus in New York.

Born in South America, Quddus has seen both the corporate America and its 9-5 jobs.

With all the burnout and stress, she knew there was more to life and when Srisailam proposed the idea that could enable the duo to touch the inner self of millions of people; she was on board and thus was Ahhaa found.

When challenges arise, a lot of people don’t know how to handle it and hence, we see someone globally committing suicide every 40 seconds. It is this that Ahhaa’s co-founders want to address.

This US-based start-up creates content in audio, video and virtual reality that helps people master their emotions. “Once you feel the awesomeness inside, everything around you will start changing,” Quddus said.

Elaborating on the company’s vision, Srisailam said, “Life is tough, busy and fast. Going forward, they (people) seek opportunities to feel good inside but they don’t know where to go. We want to show the healthy way of feeling good inside which are also cool and intoxicating, but good.”

On board their journey is world-celebrated music producer AR Rahman whose music academy in Tamil Nadu also produces music content for the app.

At the Global Entrepreneurship Summit 2017 held at Hyderabad, India, Ahhaa was among the five startups to showcase their product to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US Presidential Advisor Ivanka Trump.

To know more about Ahhaa and its India plans, watch the video.

