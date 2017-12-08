Don't Stop The Music: Sony WF-1000X

December 8, 2017 2 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Sony has introduced three new variations of wireless noise cancelling headphones and the standout is WF-1000X earphones, which are completely free of wires and incorporates Wireless Noise Cancelling technology.

The minimal design lets you place the buds in your ears comfortably to tune in to your music, and tune out of the real world. With a 6 mm driver, this small device renders big sound, and using them is hassle-free. As soon as you take them out of the case, the earphones automatically power on, and connect to the last device they were paired with. Simply pop them in your ears, and you are ready to go.

Sony WF-1000X earphones. Image credit: Sony.

WF-1000X comes with a charging case that gives you up to nine hours of usage, and doubles up as a carrying case. Using Sony’s new Headphones Connect app, the new 1000X headphone series allows for more flexibility in customizing how you want the headphones to adjust to your surroundings. WF-1000X is also outfitted with the world’s first activity recognition Adaptive Sound Control feature, which offers Wireless Noise Cancelling and ambient sound preferences to suit different environments.

This smart listening experience, coupled with Sony’s integrated Sense Engine technology, provides a personalized experience for both music and ambient sounds.

Related: Sony Extends Its Range Of Wireless Noise-Canceling Headphones