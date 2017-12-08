My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Technology

Don't Stop The Music: Sony WF-1000X

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Don't Stop The Music: Sony WF-1000X
Image credit: Sony
Sony WF-1000X
Guest Writer
Columnist
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Sony has introduced three new variations of wireless noise cancelling headphones and the standout is WF-1000X earphones, which are completely free of wires and incorporates Wireless Noise Cancelling technology.

The minimal design lets you place the buds in your ears comfortably to tune in to your music, and tune out of the real world. With a 6 mm driver, this small device renders big sound, and using them is hassle-free. As soon as you take them out of the case, the earphones automatically power on, and connect to the last device they were paired with. Simply pop them in your ears, and you are ready to go.

Sony WF-1000X earphones. Image credit: Sony.

WF-1000X comes with a charging case that gives you up to nine hours of usage, and doubles up as a carrying case. Using Sony’s new Headphones Connect app, the new 1000X headphone series allows for more flexibility in customizing how you want the headphones to adjust to your surroundings. WF-1000X is also outfitted with the world’s first activity recognition Adaptive Sound Control feature, which offers Wireless Noise Cancelling and ambient sound preferences to suit different environments.

This smart listening experience, coupled with Sony’s integrated Sense Engine technology, provides a personalized experience for both music and ambient sounds.

Related: Sony Extends Its Range Of Wireless Noise-Canceling Headphones

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Kathleen Griffith
Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Technology

Postmates Will Test Delivery Robots on San Francisco Sidewalks

Technology

Hundreds of Millions Have Downloaded Suspicious VPN Apps With Serious Privacy Flaws. Apple and Google Haven't Taken Action.

Technology

French Inventor Is First to Cross English Channel Using a Hoverboard