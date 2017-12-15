Want to Ensure a Positive Work Environment ? Follow These Key Tips

An encouraging atmosphere leads to productivity and drives a company's success.

December 15, 2017 4 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

One of the most important factors in choosing the ideal job is the work environment of a company. Every employer attempts to create a good working environment for their employees, which further has a positive influence on their mood and performance. An encouraging atmosphere leads to productivity and drives a company’s success.

Entrepreneur India spoke to few experts to know how companies can create a positive work environment to get the most out of their employees.

Share A Lighter Moment With Employees :

Vaibhav Jain, CEO, Deco Window has developed a very conducive environment for growth in his company

"We have an annual picnic which is organized by the management. Right from travel to food, all the arrangements are done by us. We also provide accidental insurance to every employee for free. Also, the birthday celebration of each employee helps in creating lighter moments in the hectic office schedule. We have also maintained greenery in our office in order to create a pleasant milieu," said Jain.

Flexibility In The Workplace:

Many companies have flexible work strategies that allow employees to balance their professional and personal lives.

According to Swati Nathani, CBO of Team Pumpkin, ‘Flexible working’ is more than just working from home. It’s about working from whenever you need to be.

"At Team Pumpkin we have flexible working hours where you just need to complete 9 hours. You get a chance to drink a glass of beer with your bosses! We also have a chat with two employees every Friday, for a good bonding session over a couple of beers away from the desks," said Nathani

The company also organizes a flash mob where a employees gather and dance on a Bollywood song without any warning. Nathani added the flash mob is surprising, bizarre, and just downright awesome.

Recognize Your Employees' Hard Work :

A good productive working culture of any organization is key to its long-term success as well as retention of employees.

Gagan Vermani, Founder & CEO, MYSUN emphasized an environment of equality and freedom, is absolutely crucial for any company.

"Hard work should be recognized and every small success should be acknowledged and celebrated. It spurs everyone in the organization, not just the team to aspire to give their 100%. Nothing is more motivating than a feeling that you are appreciated and are an important cog in the wheel of success for the organization. Failure, which we all face, should be tackled honestly and fairly without getting nasty," he stressed.

Vermani also added that basic courtesy, honesty, compassion, and transparency will always play a key role in ensuring that the work environment is healthy.

Foster A Culture of Gratitude:

Dr. Sharon Rajkumar, Happiness Evangelist, Happiest Minds Technologies suggests for ensuring a positive work environment three things are important:

Crafting a culture that aligns with happiness and mindfulness

Building a community of belonging, respect, and pride

Creating a space for and rewarding collaboration

"At Happiest Minds, our mission of happiest customers automatically provides us with the frameworks and initiatives needed to build a culture of gratitude. We have awards around these as well: the Living Smiles award, for someone who is an embodiment of our values," shared Rajkumar.

She feels together these efforts help build the happiest environment, a community that one is happy to belong to, a community that one respects and a community that one talks with pride.

Make Employee Safety a Priority:

Every woman has been apprehensive about their safety at least once in their lifetime. Gurpreet Singh Bhatia, CEO, Vision Express, also believes in keeping workplace positive by ensuring employee safety and wellness.

"We have initiated POSH – “Prevention Of Sexual Harassment” at our stores & offices. The concept behind the policy being, the physical safety and emotional peace of our employees. We have zero tolerance for any form of sexual harassment. Any related concern can be immediately brought to the attention of the POSH committee, who are empowered to intervene immediately and take necessary action," said Bhatia.