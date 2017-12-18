Headed For a Vacation ? #5 Tech Gadgets You Must Carry

Indeed, technology can be a savior when there is no one to share your boredom during a journey.

It’s almost that time of the year when people are heading somewhere new to ring in the New Year. Entrepreneurs try to get most out of this limited vacation time by planning their trip properly and packing essential gadgets that ensure comfort while travelling. Indeed, technology can be a saviour when there is no one to share your boredom during a journey. So, wherever you go next time, never ignore the fact that you have to carry a tech gear in your bag.

Entrepreneur India takes a look at few tech gadgets that entrepreneurs must carry before they head out for their next vacation time.

Fitbit for Fitness Enthusiast:

Vacation is the best excuse to rest, relax and return refreshed. However, post that it gets a little difficult to squeeze some time to hit the gym. For busy entrepreneurs like Blippar CEO Ambarish Mitra, there is no better way than carrying a travel-friendly gadget to monitor fitness levels anytime anywhere.

“For me, the holiday season seems like a good idea to fully recharge. I’ve found over the last year that being active, walking and doing sport helps me in recharging myself. Hence, Fitbit is my favourite tech gadget because it keeps a track on my fitness regime,” said Mitra.

Portable Battery Packs:

While travelling when you are using your smartphone vigorously then a portable battery pack can be a smart investment for your next trip. The gadget is lighter, sleek and can be easily carried inside the pocket anytime.

For Travis Bennett, Cofounder, Ya3, battery pack is one of the first things he packs when he is travelling anywhere.

“The one that immediately comes to mind is a fully charged battery pack. You often don’t have the time to sit at a charging station when you travel, and being able to read emails, catch up on Netflix or even search out the directions to your hotel makes your trip a little more enjoyable, and a little less stressful,” shared Bennett.

Record Your Travel Adventures:

Nowadays, many people travel with a digital camera which is handy and charged.

Pankaj Jagwani, Managing Director, Blaupunkt India also recommends a Dashboard Video Recorders as a must-have gadget for entrepreneurs. Have no fear when your phone runs out of battery. The DVR records all your fun-filled vacations, special moments, and cherished experiences, and allows you to watch them over and over again.

“Road trips with friends are always fun. From getting to experience the wonders of nature to seeing new places, cultures, and people, memories made on trips like these are cherished and remembered throughout the rest of our lives. The Dash Video Recorder has got your back! It is a perfect device for capturing your most cherished moments, the DVR is a great device to have on a trip,” said Jagwani.

Preserve Memories With a Printer:

Dennis Oudejans, CEO, AdVoice suggests taking the least amount of electronic gadgets as they are a hassle at airport securities.

"They distract you from spending people-time with your family or friends and refrain you from getting into that relaxation mode. But if I have to chose one, it would be HP's Sprocket pocket photo printer.The device is more impactful than any of the 1,000's pics that we click on our phones," he stressed.

Travel With an iPad:

While we all dream of ‘switching off’ from devices completely during vacations, the need to remain connected never lets it becomes a reality.

Piyush Kumar, CEO, and Founder, Rooter feels iPad is an ideal device to carry as one decides to head out for a long vacation.

"In such a scenario the iPad should be the preferred option as it gives the flexibility to work for long hours, lets users click great pics and make videos, and is extremely easy to carry! The gadget also offers robust navigation and panel options in apps because of additional screen space," he emphasized.