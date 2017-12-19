This Entrepreneur Explains How He Survived 150 Rejections From Investors

When funding fell apart for Sam Sisakhti, he embarked on 18 months of brutal rejections and learned invaluable lessons about himself, his business and the nature of entrepreneurship.

Introducing our new podcast, Problem Solvers with Jason Feifer, which features business owners and CEOs who went through a crippling business problem and came out the other side happy, wealthy, and growing. Feifer, Entrepreneur's editor in chief, spotlights these stories so other business can avoid the same hardships. Listen below or click here to read more shownotes.

Sam Sisakhti had a great idea. He wanted to start a company that would sell clothes designed by independent fashion designers all over the world -- effectively breaking down the big barriers that many talented upstarts face when trying to get their clothes to market. In his head, he was thinking: This is the next Amazon.

And at first, people seemed to agree that Sisakhti did indeed have a great idea. He and his partner booked a meeting with a venture capitalist to pitch their company UsTrendy.

Related: How the Founder of Baked by Melissa Recovered From Her First Holiday Sales Disaster

“The two of us didn't really know what we were doing,” he says. “But we had a connection in Silicon Valley. We went out there, and for some reason -- I mean this is so rare -- but the first meeting we had they offered us half a million seed. Which was crazy.”

But then, things went sideways. Sisakhti’s partner refused to move to Silicon Valley, even though that was one of the terms of the deal. The VC pulled the money. Sisakhti, though inexperienced, was arrogant from hitting a home run in his first at bat. He figured he’d just go pitch more VCs.

More turned into a lot more -- around 150 more. And every one of them rejected him. During those 18 grueling months, he kept changing his business plan, trying to accommodate all their notes.

Related: What Happens When You Can't Deliver Your Kickstarter Project to Backers?

“I was spending all of my time pitching, and I wasn't spending any of my time building the business,” he says.

Entrepreneurs get a lot of no’s; it’s part of the territory. But even by the usual standards, Sisakhti is special. In this episode of Problem Solvers hosted by executive editor Joe Keohane, he takes us through the mistakes he made, and the big lessons he learned -- about himself, his company and entrepreneurship in general -- that drove him to become the success he is today.

Anyone who's ever had to sign and mail a paper document has wondered: There’s got to be a better way to do this. And there is! SignEasy is a easy-to-use, simple and legal way to digitally sign documents. You can sign them yourself, from anywhere and on any device, or send documents to customers, partners, or colleagues for signing, and even track the progress of documents and get notified when a document is signed. And if someone's late in signing, you can send them a reminder. With SignEasy, there's no reason to deal with documents you have to print and sign and put in a mailbox. SignEasy is faster, easier, and safer. To get started for free go to getsigneasy.com/podcast.

ProsperWorks knows what everyone in sales knows: CRMs are really tedious. "Somewhere along the way," its website says, "CRM got really hard to use." And that's why ProsperWorks has built a CRM that's the opposite. By integrating with tools you’re already using and eliminating repetitive tasks with automation, ProsperWorks is beautiful, easy to use and drives productivity to help you and your team sell more, faster. Try ProsperWorks for free by using our link.