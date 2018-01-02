data cleaning

A Step-wise Guide to the Process of Data Cleaning

Manual sorting is a cumbersome affair and takes a lot of time so, it is important to shift to data automation
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
A Step-wise Guide to the Process of Data Cleaning
Image credit: Shutterstock
Guest Writer
CEO, 360 Degree Technosoft
4 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Data cleaning is a service which is an intricate task, it is complicated to maintain and most importantly complex to decide where to start from. The chances of formatting errors always lie when it comes to data curation and management. The complexities enter when the job comes to cleaning the data and maintaining a verified list of data, whether it is fetched from varied vendors or accumulated by the hard working employees or conjoined efforts of both. A teeny weeny mistake in feeding the data, or a typing mistake can screw your entire database and in turn your decision-making process. If you can arrive at the errors in the database, you would be saved from taking wrong decisions, but it would increase an entire bunch of workload for you. Ample hours would just be wasted in manually cleaning the data and rectifying the errors which could have been avoided. So, what is the way out of this time consuming and frustrating problem?

You just need to hire a data cleansing service and get your data brushed up. This will assist you in focusing on the areas where you are weak at and save your time and energy. If you are faffing about what is to be done in the data cleansing process, check out the step-wise method for the same.

Set Your Goals

The intuitive thing to be dealt with in the process is identifying the field in which you want to step in to get the data. Bifurcate between the high priority data and low priority data for your business and how you are going to utilize it. Prepare a list of information you are looking for: email address of the potential business clients, contact details of the potential clients, revenue generation of specific industries, and so on. If you have pre accumulated data, set the norms of the data reliability and get your veterans of the job to start verifying it.

Clean Your Data Closet

Once you have set your priorities which data is actually relevant and important to you and you have a bunch of related things, you need to sort it out. You remember cleaning your closet? Getting the useless things out, keeping the fresh clothes one side and casual on the other. Just consider your data accumulation as your closet stuff, throw the old data out of your data closet. Also, go through the existing data and sort out which data is fresh and can be used and which data cannot be relied on. If you think, the entire data closet cleaning task is very cumbersome and you don't intend to do it on your own, you can hire the services of a data cleaning company like IBCConnect and hand over your entire closet. What you get is an organized and up to date data closet.

Integrate Automation

Manual sorting can take a lot of time so, it is important to shift to data automation. Along with managing the old data, keep a track on the flow of new data entering the system. Create a workflow to manage the newly coming data. The workflow can be monthly, weekly or daily depending on the amount of data you are dealing with. Apply the same strategy for the new data as well as the previously accumulated data.

Data Appending

This step is to be undertaken when the data is incomplete or missing from the record. Such missing information cannot be auto-corrected. You can take the example of phone numbers, emails, company size or industry in which company is functioning. It's essential to fill up the missing information from whichever source you deem fit. You can either contact data appending services or try various contacts or try the traditional way of search via Google.

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Jon Horowitz
Jon Horowitz is dedicated to helping brands with grow their social footprint by aligning with influencers and creating innovative content.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Startups

3 Ways Your Start-up Can Compete With Established Brands

iPhone

Iphone 11 Leaked Pictures Will Leave You Delighted & Baffled Both at the Same Time

Project Grow

6 Ways to Run Your Career Like a Billionaire CEO