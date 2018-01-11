News and Trends

MENA-Focused Digital Conference Digitalks Set To Kick Off In Dubai

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
MENA-Focused Digital Conference Digitalks Set To Kick Off In Dubai
Image credit: Digitalks
Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Digitalks, a digital conference to be held in Dubai, is getting all set to discuss the latest trends in the region’s technology space. Set to take place on January 24, 2018 at Novotel WTC, in Dubai, Digitalks will bring together a line up of industry experts ranging from digital innovators, entrepreneurs, established business leaders, and other experts. With “Rising e-commerce trends in the Middle East,” as its core theme, the discussions at the conference will revolve around the digital revolution currently underway (and required) in the region’s e-commerce arena.

The conference aims to address how and when the next wave of the digital revolution is likely to come in, and how Middle East businesses can be prepared for it. Those attending can expect to get connected with digital marketing experts and thought leaders, and benefit from networking with Middle East digital professionals from various verticals. Some of the key discussions part of Digitalks' agenda revolve around topics as optimizing digital assets for an omni channel e-commerce model, seamless user experience, leveraging data for marketing, and the state and evolution of social media for e-commerce in the MENA region, among others.

Image credit: Digitalks.
Digitalks counts Sofiane Haddadi, Head of Media, L’Oréal, Amol Kadam, co-founder, RBBi, Heba Al Samt, Digital Media Director - TV & Radio, DMI (Dubai Media Inc.), Aby Sam Thomas, Editor in Chief, Entrepreneur Middle East, Jon Myer, Chief Growth Officer, DeepCrawl and others, among speakers confirmed to share their insights at the event. Visit Digitalks' official page here to know more, and reserve your spot for the digital conference.

 

Related: Seven Digital Marketing Mistakes UAE Brands Make (And How To Fix Them)

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Terry Rice
Terry's digital marketing expertise can help you with campaign planning, execution and optimization and best practices for content marketing.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

News and Trends

McDonald's Is Acquiring AI Startup Apprente

News and Trends

Apple Is Expected to Launch the New iPhone 11 Lineup During a Big Event on Tuesday -- Here's Everything We Know So Far

News and Trends

Why You May Be Forced to Retire Sooner Than Planned