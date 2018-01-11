MENA-Focused Digital Conference Digitalks Set To Kick Off In Dubai

January 11, 2018 2 min read

Digitalks, a digital conference to be held in Dubai, is getting all set to discuss the latest trends in the region’s technology space. Set to take place on January 24, 2018 at Novotel WTC, in Dubai, Digitalks will bring together a line up of industry experts ranging from digital innovators, entrepreneurs, established business leaders, and other experts. With “Rising e-commerce trends in the Middle East,” as its core theme, the discussions at the conference will revolve around the digital revolution currently underway (and required) in the region’s e-commerce arena.

The conference aims to address how and when the next wave of the digital revolution is likely to come in, and how Middle East businesses can be prepared for it. Those attending can expect to get connected with digital marketing experts and thought leaders, and benefit from networking with Middle East digital professionals from various verticals. Some of the key discussions part of Digitalks' agenda revolve around topics as optimizing digital assets for an omni channel e-commerce model, seamless user experience, leveraging data for marketing, and the state and evolution of social media for e-commerce in the MENA region, among others.

Image credit: Digitalks.

Digitalks counts Sofiane Haddadi, Head of Media, L’Oréal, Amol Kadam, co-founder, RBBi, Heba Al Samt, Digital Media Director - TV & Radio, DMI (Dubai Media Inc.), Aby Sam Thomas, Editor in Chief, Entrepreneur Middle East, Jon Myer, Chief Growth Officer, DeepCrawl and others, among speakers confirmed to share their insights at the event. Visit Digitalks' official page here to know more, and reserve your spot for the digital conference.

