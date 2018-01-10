Why Every Entrepreneur Should Get a Personal Assistant Gadget ?

Each digital assistant recognizes specific voice commands and performs a function for the user.

Technology is incorporated into every single aspect of our life, right from waking up from the smartphone alarm to using maps while driving. It was created to make our life easier. When used correctly, the negative impact of technology can balance the positive. Virtual assistant technology is another buzzword in the startup world that is helping entrepreneurs by performing tasks on their behalf. The voice-enabled virtual assistants like Apple’s Siri and Google Now can do tedious jobs with a touch command or voice command. Apple Siri received praise for its voice recognition service and contextual knowledge of user information, including calendar appointments, but was criticized later for requiring stiff user commands and having a lack of flexibility. It was also blamed later for lacking information on certain nearby places, and for its inability to understand certain English accents.

Recently, tech giants like Amazon and Google have gone a step ahead in virtual assistant space by launching smart speakers that have many features. The device is integrated with a virtual assistant (artificial intelligence) that offers interactive actions with the help of a voice command.

Why a Voice Activated Smart Speaker?

The major advantage of smart speakers is that various forms of both in-house and third-party services can be integrated these smart speakers, allowing users to speak voice commands to control interaction with them. Each digital assistant recognizes specific voice commands and performs a function for the user.

Google Home by Google includes home automation features, enabling owners to use it as a central hub to control smart devices. Examples of supported devices include the Chromecast digital media player, and products from Nest, SmartThings, Philips Hue, LIFX, LightwaveRF, and Logitech Harmony.

Amazon Echo (shortened and referred to as Echo) is another brand of smart speakers developed by Amazon.com. The device connects to the voice-controlled intelligent personal assistant service Alexa, which respond to the name "Alexa".

Alexa is capable of voice interaction, music playback, making to-do lists, setting alarms, streaming podcasts, playing audiobooks, and providing weather, traffic, and other real-time information, such as news. The device is capable of voice interaction, music playback, making to-do lists, setting alarms, streaming podcasts, playing audiobooks, and providing weather, traffic and other real-time information. It can also control several smart devices using itself as a home automation hub.

As an entrepreneur, if you like the idea of a smart home assistant that can help you automate home then you should definitely think about buying a smart speaker.