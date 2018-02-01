Innovation Now Presented by

Cards Against Humanity's Founders Are Less Concerned With Balance Sheets Than Making Each Other Laugh

The founders definitely have a different way of thinking, and they don't understand why that is weird.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Cards Against Humanity's Founders Are Less Concerned With Balance Sheets Than Making Each Other Laugh
Image credit: Brent Knepper
Ben Hantoot and Max Temkin
Entrepreneur Staff
3 min read
Presented by

How Success Happens is a podcast featuring polar explorers, authors, ultra marathoners, artists and more to better understand what connects dreaming and doing. Linda Lacina, Entrepreneur.com's managing editor, guides these chats so anyone can understand the traits that underpin achievement and what fuels the decisions to push us forward. Listen below or click here to read more shownotes.

Cards Against Humanity is known as a profane, dark and politically tinged “party game for horrible people.” The concept is simple: one person picks a card --  for instance, “What is that smell?” -- and the others choose the best answer from their hand. It can be awkward, uncomfortable and yet, very hilarious. It’s definitely not the traditional card game but either is the company.

Related: Podcast: When PowerPoints Weren't Working, This Powerful Exec Passed Out Comic Books Instead

For many years, Cards Against Humanity was run by eight friends-turned-founders who kept their day jobs while running the card game as a side hustle, even as it gained traction. (It has sold out numerous times on Amazon and at other stores.)

The founders are still with the company -- one that’s run as a collective with no hierarchy. Cards Against Humanity does hardly any traditional advertising, and the ones they do are over-the-top. Case it point: Its Super Bowl ad featured only a potato with the word “advertisement” written on it.

And while planned stunts like digging a massive hole in the ground snag attention, other efforts fly under the radar, like the scholarship the company funds for women pursuing STEM careers and the millions it has raised for causes like internet privacy and government transparency.

Related: This Imagination Expert Can Help You Get Your Best Creative Work Done

In this week’s How Success Happens podcast, we talk to two of its founders, Ben Hantoot and Max Temkin, on the company’s approach to running a business that’s less concerned with balance sheets than finding ways to make each other laugh or do what just feels natural to the business. In the process, they push back on things they find ridiculous about startup culture. 

Related: Kathryn Minshew of The Muse: Decide Who You Are, or Have it Decided for You (Podcast)

To subscribe to this podcast,  find us on the following platforms: SoundCloud, Stitcher, iTunes, Google Play.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Breakthrough

Breakthrough

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Leadership

How to Create a Health and Wellness Program to Reduce Stress

Leadership

4 Tips to Create Stronger Emotional Connections With Your Stakeholders

Leadership

3 Ways to Learn More About Your Team and How They Work