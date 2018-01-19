Do More In Less Time: LG Gram Laptops

January 19, 2018 2 min read

The LG gram laptop delivers powerful performance in a super slim, easy-to-carry body. The lightweight, portable device has a 72Wh battery which allows you to work longer, up to almost a full day on a single charge, without plugging in. LG gram comes in several models featuring the latest 8th Intel Core i7 or i5 processor, a 13-inch or 14-inch display, and two SSD storage ports.

According to LG, you can boost work efficiency by as much as 40% using the gram, which is partly attributed to its minimal booting time of less than 10 seconds. Convenience is the name of the game. You can work late into the night with the backlit keyboard. It also serves as ambient lighting. The precision touchpad enhances fingertip control with a more accurate pointer system, and the webcam is positioned on top of the display for flattering video calls.

LG Gram laptops. Image credit: LG.

Optional features like touch screen, Fingerprint reader, and Thunderbolt enhance the user experience. With LG’s new IPS In-cell Touch technology, the gram maintains its compact size, and the enhanced touch screen allows for more delicate, accurate on-screen haptic control without color shift when touching the display.

The fingerprint reader enables you to log in and power on at the same time with the press of a single button. What’s more, Thunderbolt allows for compatibility with Mac products, supports data transfer eight times faster than USB Type-C, and enables seamless transmission of 4K/5K content to exterior displays. LG gram is the ideal device to help you do more in less time.

LG Gram laptop. Image credit: LG.

