Did You Make A Powerful Entry into 2018?

If you bring in intention and action, nothing can stop you from achieving your promises for 2018

January 19, 2018 4 min read

A fascinating year just came to an end and we are already a few good days into 2018.

I invite you to do a review of the last year (2017) and take stock. Below, I recommend a set of questions that you should ask yourself. I have broken these questions into 2 parts – one that reviews and completes 2017, and the other, that helps you make new declarations for this year.

Here are the 6 essential questions for you. I am suggesting these questions after having completed this exercise for 5 consecutive years in a row, and I can state out of experience, once you have done so, you will be making a very powerful entry in to the New Year. Not only that, if you act inside of your commitments, you will make 2018 your best year yet.

What have you achieved in 2017?

Begin by identifying the important areas of your life and list out your achievements in each of your areas of care in 2017. Just writing down your accomplishments in each of these areas hopefully will give you a sense of achievement and a lot of power to declare audacious and bold goals for this year.

What is it That you Want to Acknowledge Yourself for in This Year?

This is the time of the year to step back for a few moments and pat yourself on the back for all the good that you are, and, all the good that you have done. Take these moments and acknowledge yourself. Actively look for all the good in you.

What is it That You Missed Out on This Year?

This is an important question to get connected to what areas of your life matter to you, and in these areas, what results were not achieved. By simply becoming aware of what you missed out in the last year, will help you re-evaluate your promises and the ones that continue to hold its importance in your life. The promises that still have value for you can then be commitments for 2018. And the others that do not matter any more can be revoked.

What are Your Promises for 2018?

There are two ways to approach any promise in your life – one is to first identify ‘what’ is your promise and then figure out the ‘how’. The other is to first look at the resources that you have, the effort that it will take, and then determine your promise.

A lot of people first look at the ‘how’, and based on the `how’, they decide the ‘what’, i.e., their promise.

I am firm believer that you need to figure out the ‘what’ first and the ‘how’ will start to reveal itself once you get into action. It’s pretty much like driving in dense fog. When you leave your home, you know where you want to go (your promise), but you cannot see the road. You commit to driving. You can see only a few feet ahead. However, when you travel the few feet, you see the next few feet.

Commit to action. Take the first step. Subsequent steps will automatically open up. Waiting to see the entire path before you take the first step will lead you to one of two things; inaction, or setting small goals.

Think of all the areas that you care for; in each area think of where you would like to be this time next year; make promises in these areas; make these promises specific, measurable and put a deadline. If you bring in intention and action, nothing can stop you from achieving your promises for 2018.

What New Will you Learn in the New Year?

To commit to new learning means to commit to building new capacity for action, and building capacity for generating new results. What new knowledge are you committing to gain in 2018, and how will you act and practice on this new knowledge that you gain in 2018. While knowledge is important, what is critical is what new practices are you committing to for the New Year?

Feel free to add more questions if you would like. The more you question yourself, the more you will seek answers from yourself.

Once you have done this, I invite you to share your promises with some one who can hold you accountable. If you have a learning team, share these promises with your learning team. Create a structure of people around you who continuously support you in fulfilling your promises.

I can guarantee you, once you have done this, you will make 2018 a great year.

Make 2018 count in your life!

Good luck and have a blast!