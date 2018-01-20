Energy

"If Ratan Tata Can Be a VC, So Can Other PSUs"

Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Dharmendra Pradhan highlights the initiatives taken by the current government to encourage more start-ups in the oil exploration and production sector
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
"If Ratan Tata Can Be a VC, So Can Other PSUs"
Image credit: Entrepreneur India
Correspondent, Entrepreneur India
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

With several regulations, the start-ups are given different time-span for presenting their proof of concept. Tech start-ups will be given 30 months and start-ups with business ideas will be given 18. Dharmendra Pradhan, Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas, elaborates more on government's initiative for encouraging more start-ups in the oil exploration and production sector.

Why Collaborate With the PSUs?

Exclusively PSUs have invested around INR 40 crore of equity in these 36 start-ups. The Petroleum Ministry had asked PSUs that if Ratan Tata can turn out to be the venture capitalist then why can't they also invest as VC funds.

Any Other Support for the Startups?

Recently, we have tied up with IIT Delhi for incubating start-ups. Moreover, we connect start-ups to incubation centers at different colleges and IITs across the country.

What about Any Sort of Capital Allocation?

Since 1980, the sector has witnessed investment worth $80 billion. We are about to invest another $25 billion in the oil and natural gas sector. This investment has already started grounding. Overall a cumulative investment of $40 billion is expected in Indian exploration and production sector in five years.

Is There any Plan to Bring Oil and Diesel Under the GST Mandate?

I am pursuing that to the GST council but in a federal structure we can't thrust the idea on the council which is dominated by states aspirations and they have to take a decision.

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert David Meltzer
David provides constructive insight to help businesses focus on their company growth, build brand awareness and know when and how to raise money.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Energy

11 Reasons why India Needs Biodiesel for Energy Balance and Economic Security

Energy

How to Increase Your Energy and Upgrade Your Life

Energy

Energy Conservation and How it Directly Correlates with Operational Efficiency