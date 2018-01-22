Why is Experiential Learning the Real Learning for Employees

A right blend of knowledge and hands-on experience make experiential learning the most favoured training practice for both coaches and employees

January 22, 2018 4 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Growth is the legitimate right of both employees and enterprises, but it demands strategic planning and smart efforts. Holistic development of the human resources should be the prime motto of the HR think-tank in a business organisation because they don't just deliver quality products or services; they deliver growth and success as well. So, to upskill the employees, HR managers should focus on the most practical and effective training modules such as Experiential Training, which is often referred as Common Key to Success. Experiential training is one of the most interactive approaches of learning where participants upgrade their skills on the premise of 'Learning through Sharing' for skills enhancement, organisational growth and career progression. Supported by the engaging and interactive content, experiential training brings positive changes in the employees and organisational culture.

Learning beyond Training

Businesses which take care of employees set new standards of perfection and professionalism in the industry. Brands such as Google, GE, Sony, Adobe and Apple are some of the contemporary examples in this realm; they invest more in innovative training programmes like experiential learning. A coach with expertise in experiential training inspires the trainees to learn and share their past experiences, such as how they dealt with similar problems in the past and what strategies they have adopted that time.

John Dewey, the famous American philosopher of the 20th century, once said, "Experiential learning takes place when a person involved in an activity looks back and evaluates it, determines what was useful or important to remember, and uses this information to perform another activity." Employee training based on experiential learning is one of the most effective ways to transform people into growth agents.

The Gist and Gravity of the Unconventional Training Approach

Experiential training is an interactive approach to learning where participants upgrade their skills on the premise of 'Learning through Sharing' for skills enhancement, organisational growth and career progression. A right blend of knowledge and hands-on experience make experiential learning the most favoured training practice for both coaches and employees. Experiential training facilitates interaction between peers; it allows them to exchange their views and opinions on the content provided to them by the coach/trainer. It also stimulates them to share their relevant past experiences and insights they have gained while dealing with similar types of problems or how they could meet a big task in the stipulated time.

What makes Experiential Learning Really Excellent

Training can never bring terrific results without the involvement of a friendly coach and some fabulous content. Clear vision, practical experience, amicable attitude and indomitable passion help evolve a trainer into a commendable coach. Under the mentorship of a coach with expertise in experiential training, employees love to learn and share their experiences, and if the learning process is backed by quality content, then training can be easily transformed into a fruitful experience that brings positive as well as futuristic changes in the employees and organisation's culture.

Good HR trainers know that whom to train, how to train and what to train, and they align employee training with the vision of the organisation. Yes, training in present times is no more dependent on classic classroom lectures; it is getting more and more interactive, practical and results-driven with the help of experiential learning. Here, participants are also well-informed about the purpose of training, objectives of the training programme, and how it is going to influence their professional growth. Humans are selfish by nature. Therefore, trainers must convey to the trainees that how valuable is experiential training for their own growth. All in all, experiential training is the fuel of organisations' success and employees' growth.