Gary Vaynerchuk on Insecurity, Fame and Killing It in Business

On this podcast episode of 'School of Greatness,' Gary Vaynerchuk returns for his third time to share his take on business, success and more.

As you know, it’s important to continually grow (especially if you’re an entrepreneur). I’m not excluded from that. Ten years ago, I read a book by Gary Vaynerchuk that changed the course of my life.

On this episode of the School of Greatness, Vaynerchuk returns to the show for his third time. He gives me advice for my next ten years but also gives you invaluable advice on a number of topics that you won’t hear anywhere else.

Gary Vee is known for his unapologetic truth-telling attitude. He says a lot of things on social media that people may feel are harsh or extreme. But when we were talking, Vaynerchuk revealed he actually cares deeply about what people think of him. And that’s why he’s so committed to serving people with hard-earned business wisdom in the long run. He explains why teenage nerds are winning right now, how hitting the big lists isn’t what matters in business and why you need an independent person in a romantic relationship.

If you aren’t familiar with Gary Vaynerchuk, you’re missing out. Vaynerchuk is a serial entrepreneur and the CEO and co-founder of VaynerMedia, a full-service digital agency servicing Fortune 500 clients.

Vaynerchuk rose to prominence in the late 90s after establishing one of the first ecommerce wine sites, WineLibrary, helping his father grow the family business from $4 to 460MM in sales.

Vaynerchuk is also one of the most sought-after public speakers alive today. He is a venture capitalist, four-time New York Times bestselling author and an early investor in companies such as Twitter, Tumblr, Venmo and Uber.

You’ll learn everything you need to know about how to become the best of the best on Episode 595.

