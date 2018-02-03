Next Gen

#5 Ways Companies Can Hire and Engage Next-Gen Talent

Younger generations want to work for organizations with an ethos they can get behind.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
#5 Ways Companies Can Hire and Engage Next-Gen Talent
Image credit: Shutterstock
Guest Writer
Chairperson and Managing Director, Dale Carnegie Training India
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Millennials and Generation Z have quickly become the most important workforce demographics – in fact, we can safely say that organizations who are not optimizing their hiring and retention strategies for Millennials and Gen Z are putting themselves at a competitive disadvantage. The business case to change workplace culture to attract and retain younger talent is quite clear - organizations that understand this will win.

1. Have a Great Employer Brand

Younger generations want to work for organizations with an ethos they can get behind. While prospecting for suitable job roles, they will scrutinize an organization’s culture, story, mission, values, and how it gives back to society. To attract savvy young talent, optimize your employer branding strategy and ensure that you’re communicating the right message to candidates before they join your team. Having a strong employer brand doesn’t just attract more, higher quality candidates, it also aids in reducing attrition.

2. Get Social

In order to hire next-generation talent, network with young professionals across multiple touchpoints. According to GlassDoor, two-thirds of millennials say they find job opportunities through friends and job boards. Successful recruiting in this demographic equals engaging where they’re already active, ie. social media, university groups, career services and recommendations.

Young talent spends massive portions of their day consuming information online, particularly on social. As an employer, having a social presence is a great means for you to ‘sell’ your company to potential next-gen candidates. Once on social, consider content that will appeal to this audience like the company culture, employee recognition, etc.

3. Work-Life Balance

One of the defining characteristics of next-generation talent is their focus on work-life balance. Flexible working environments will appeal more, and it might prove to be more expedient for the organization’s emphasis to be on final results rather than constraining this audience to certain working hours.

4. Strategic Talent Development

An L&D strategy to develop your younger talent would serve you well in terms of retaining them. According to Dale Carnegie’s ‘Igniting Millennial Engagement’ study where half the participants were millennials and the other half were older, non-millennials; the former were significantly more likely to be engaged than older generations. Millennials who were also Dale Carnegie Training graduates were significantly engaged.

Additionally, ‘Workforce of the Future’, a study on millennials in the workplace by PwC, 44% of millennials claimed that competitive compensation was a motivating factor when considering new job prospects – but a whopping 52% cited learning and growth opportunities.

5. Maintain a Culture of Transparency

Younger generations want full disclosure about the organization’s goings on – they want to be treated as an equal stakeholder in its hurdles, successes, and achievements. How much revenue did we achieve this month? What are management's plans for the future? They prefer to know every detail in order to get the whole picture and make informed decisions about their career as a whole, as well as their growth in the organization.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Next Gen

How This 32 Year Old Scion is Weaving a New Chapter For Family's Legacy

Next Gen

Ajinkya Firodia Feels Blessed to Have Been Formally Invited by His Father to Run The Legacy

Next Gen

The Prince of Gold Knows His Way From the 'Way Bottom'