Even Jeff Bezos Is Excited About SpaceX's Landmark Falcon Heavy Launch. Here's How to Watch Tomorrow.

Watch as Elon Musk's space company attempts the first flight of the most powerful rocket in the world.

Elon Musk is taking a break from overseeing hat and “not a flamethrower” sales to get back to his first love: sending stuff into outer space to figure out how to get people on Mars.

On Tuesday, Feb. 6, SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy rocket will take off from Kennedy Space Center’s storied Launch Complex 39A -- many Apollo missions were launched from there -- and the livestream will be available on SpaceX’s YouTube channel.

The rocket is able to carry 141,000 pounds into orbit, which SpaceX notes is a mass that is greater than a 737 airplane filled with passengers and their luggage, crew members and fuel.

Should this inaugural test flight -- which is set to leave Earth with a payload that includes a red Tesla roadster playing David Bowie’s Space Oddity -- be successful, it will mean a lot for Musk’s ultimate goal.

As noted on the SpaceX website, the “Falcon Heavy was designed from the outset to carry humans into space and restores the possibility of flying missions with crew to the Moon or Mars.”

Even Musk’s rival, Amazon and Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos, is excited about the launch, and wished the SpaceX team well on Twitter.

Best of luck @SpaceX with the Falcon Heavy launch tomorrow – hoping for a beautiful, nominal flight! @BlueOrigin #GradatimFerociter — Jeff Bezos (@JeffBezos) February 5, 2018

