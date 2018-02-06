Here's Why Micro Apps are a Far Better Tool For Building More Effective Apps

Micro Apps deliver highly targeted functionality which allows users to perform tasks in a pretty quick manner

We all have multiple apps on our smartphones. Out of the total bunch of apps, about eight to twelve apps are enterprise apps which is quite a marvelous thing.

Recent studies have shown certain things which are needed to be taken into consideration. In the study, it is shown that a large number of enterprise apps does not help in the improvement of employee's productivity. Also, a vast majority of the employees does tend to limit the number of mobile apps on their device.

Micro Apps, on the other hand, are a lot handier and can do the recommended specific operations in a better manner.

Challenges with the current Mobile Apps

Loads of Functionality Included in Mobile Apps

A major bunch of enterprises have actually built apps which are loaded with tons of features. These apps mirror the functionality of a desktop application and are just a smaller version of the actual desktop application. In terms of website based applications, mobile apps do resemble a lot more to them.

With such scenario, it has resulted in a lot more complex interface with a wide range of menu options and much more. All these things only create an ambiguity in the minds of the users. Hence, any user who uses such an app will surely ditch it after a couple day of usage.

Development of Apps which Aims to Do it All

Another biggest mistake which many mobile app development companies do is to develop apps which can perform like a beast in every sector. Plenty of mobile apps are nothing more than the condensed version of their existing websites, online services or even a perfect clone of some desktop applications. Such apps are developed to deliver the same as their bigger counterparts have been delivering over time.

As a result, many of the companies end up with a lot more slow-to-load and hard-to-use apps which reduce the overall functionality as well as the speed of an app by a huge margin.

Micro Apps- A transformation of the Existing Apps

On the other hand, Micro apps are a lot more different and have a stronger firm hold in the present day technological based world. Micro apps have a more consumer-oriented experience when we compare with the traditional enterprise apps. With such feature-rich app, Micro Apps deliver highly targeted functionality which allows users to perform tasks in a pretty quick manner.

What is the Meaning of a Micro App?

A Micro App may have some riddle based definitions but the simplest one is as follows:

In simple terms, a micro-app is a collection of functions which provides highly focused task-based applications which in return deliver a more stronger targeted functionality. Also, these micro apps are stored together in one mobile app. Thus, that single app can provide all the functionality as well as features through that one Micro App.

For Example

If we take into consideration Personal Banking Mobile App, it contains a lot of features which are enlisted as follows:

Get Current Balance

Show the Last N transactions

Reset ATM Pin

My Spend Report

Add Money

Transfer Money

Also, the Micro Apps helps the customer to focus on one specific task at hand and avoids unnecessary navigation steps which can be hectic at times.

Perspective of the App Development

If we look closely at the development perspective, any micro-app can be developed independently without the need of any other micro-app. Similarly, they can be updated independently that reduces the ambiguity and false estimations.

In a bank, with the functionality of decoupling and upgrading each app independently, it becomes even easier for the bank to upgrade as well as maintain a mobile app. With this, the customers also get a task-based functionality and they can even arrange these apps in the order of their choice.

This in return allows an easy interaction system and provides a perfect and a maximum customer satisfaction.

Principles on which Micro Apps are Built

In case of Micro apps which provide such great features in a small package, here are the three core principles on which any Micro App is built.

1. Micro Apps are a lot more focused on Task Specific Operations.

As a result, in spite of offering a whole bunch of functionality and features, Micro App offers a single functionality but with a lot more perfection and improved workability.

2. Maintain/Build Micro Apps independent of the other Micro-Apps

Micro Apps are built in an isolated manner and no two apps are dependent on each other. Hence, each app does their functionality in a lot more efficient manner.

3. An ability to provide users with the task they need

With the providing of supply based on the demand, Micro Apps provide quick get-in-and-get-out capabilities which are a lot handier in many cases.

Benefits of Micro-Apps

Ability to provide quick and easy to use mobile apps which compels the user to use and love these micro-apps. Also, they provide a single click operation for accessing the information needed by users.

Micro Apps provides a whole new personalization experience. From the user's part, they can customize the micro-apps as per their need where a single window can be made for all related apps.

Micro Apps can also be inculcated with a feedback mechanism on app usage which allows developers to build better apps.

Today's enterprise cannot develop apps which go unused by their employees. Micro apps help in building highly targeted apps which gives employees a revolutionary task-based functionality, a quick access to almost every function and much more. As an enterprise, developing Micro Apps will surely bring a sense of joy, revenue and a higher sense of satisfaction in the lives of employees.