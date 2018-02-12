4 Defeat-Based Mindsets That Keep Your Business Stagnant

If you think you can't, you certainly won't.

February 12, 2018 5 min read

The development and growth of the internet has opened new doors to opportunity for entrepreneurs. In times past, information was not readily available. Today, we can read articles, watch videos, listen to podcasts, take online classes and even learn through social media. We can use these mediums to learn pretty much anything.

For entrepreneurs, if there is something that we need to learn in our business, it's easy to find specific help online. With the access and knowledge we have available, it should not be a struggle to grow a business today. Yet, there are entrepreneurs reading this article who aren't growing -- or worse.

It's not enough to live in a time with amazing knowledge. Successful entrepreneurs use the knowledge to take action and experience explosive growth in their business. You'll never get there with these five defeated-based mindsets.

"I'm not good enough."

This mindset is rooted in a deep self-limiting belief that every entrepreneur has and will battle constantly: imposter syndrome. You feel like you're not enough or good enough to build a business around something you're passionate about.

Here's the thing, the words, and stories you tell yourself have power. If you tell yourself that you're an imposter, your subconscious will start to believe it and it will keep you from taking action. Remember, it's action that leads to success and you'll never get there if you're convinced that you can't try because you're an imposter.

Tell yourself that you're an expert. If you don't know as much as you should, become a Ph.D. student and get that knowledge. Back up your study with massive action. You don't have to accept where you currently are. You don't have to let imposter syndrome keep you from starting and growing. Make the decision right now and believe it. Then, do something about that belief.

"I don't have any support in my life."

As entrepreneurs, we often don't get the kind of support we need from family and friends. They just don't get it. Society has trained people to believe an old-school view of schooling, earning a living, and success. The idea of not having a steady paycheck and/or benefits is foreign to most of society.

Entrepreneurs need to have a few superpowers to build a business. One of them is being self-motivated. You can't rely on support to grow. Actually, you can't rely on any one thing, that's dangerous. By believing you can't grow because you don't have enough support, you're hurting your chance to get to your next level. Start with the support that's inside of you. Then, find local entrepreneurs, mastermind groups online, join entrepreneurial organizations and surround yourself with like-minded entrepreneurs that want to create massive impact and income.

"What my business does is available for free online."

We do have a lot of knowledge and instruction online -- there's no denying that. But, what most people need is handholding and motivation to implement. In the United States, we have an obesity epidemic. With all the knowledge we have about nutrition and physical exercise, you would think this should not be the case. The reality is that even with all we know, most people need someone in their life to help them implement a healthy lifestyle. It works the same way with what you do in your business.

Yes, people could Google and find out some of what you do. But, not all of it and the knowledge alone is not enough. They will pay you more to help them reach their goal or to acquire what you sell. Don't fall for this defeated mindset. Proudly advertise what you do. Let potential customers know exactly why they should invest their time and money with you.

"I'll have to leave people I love behind if I succeed."

Success comes with many good things but also some hard experiences. This is why some entrepreneurs struggle with the fear of success. This defeated mindset convinces you not to push toward your goals because it will mean leaving behind certain people in your life.

As you become the best version of yourself and grow your business, you will have to leave some people behind. This is just a truth you'll have to face. You are who you surround yourself with. If you surround with people that are satisfied to stay complacent, that attitude will rub off on you. If you surround yourself with people who constantly push for growth and to accomplish "impossible" goals, you'll be motivated and inspired to do the same.

It may not be forever. Those people you leave behind may step up to your growth level. Life is unpredictable. But, don't settle. Don't stay behind because you trying to keep someone in your circle that doesn't truly love themselves. This is your life and you only get one of them. This is your business and chance to create freedom. Make it count.

It's not easy to grow a business. It will require more of you than feels like you can give. Don't make it harder by letting any of these self-limiting beliefs and defeated mindsets into your mind. Tell yourself a different story and get to work. Success is not a mystery or accident. You control what happens next.