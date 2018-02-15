Space Travel

UAE Launches The Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Settlement Challenge With AED2 Million Grant

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
UAE Launches The Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Settlement Challenge With AED2 Million Grant
Image credit: Shutterstock
Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

For those of you working on solutions in the sphere of human space habitation, here's valuable support from the UAE government. With an objective to accelerate space exploration activities, the UAE launched the Space Settlement Challenge at the just-concluded 2018 World Government Summit. Under the challenge, the country has set aside a dedicated seed fund grant of AED2 million (approximately EUR500,000) to support "ambitious projects from all areas of research pursuing ideas and concepts to unlock the future of human space habitation." Interestingly, the challenge is open to ideas and minds worldwide, regardless of discipline, background, or origin of the projects.

The Space Settlement Challenge is one of the first initiatives announced as part of the recently established Mohammed Bin Rashid Centre for Accelerated Research, an initiative of the Dubai Future Foundation. The challenge is made up of three categories. The first revolves around space settlement aiming to discover locations that would accommodate at least 100 people including aspects like construction automation, power, food, water, etc. The second leg of the challenge -termed Terraforming & Space Ecology- will look into creating livable long-term environments in space, and the third category-Economics, Business Model & Governance- looks for solutions for optimal resource utilization by identifying private sector partners.

To grow your idea with the support of the grant and mentorship that the challenge offers, and/or to know more about it, check out the infographic below, and visit the official page here. Hurry and apply before March 10, 2018!

Related: Book Review: Elon Musk: Tesla, SpaceX, And The Quest For A Fantastic Future By Ashlee Vance

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Innovation Now

25 Unforgettable Moments in Space Exploration to Celebrate the 50th Anniversary of Apollo 11

Space Travel

Jeff Bezos Reveals His 'Blue Moon' Lunar Lander

Space Travel

Entrepreneurs in Space: Musk Shouldn't Have Mars All to Himself