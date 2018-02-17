4 Simple Techniques to Attract More Customers to Your Online Store

According to a Boston Consulting Group report, 75-80% of Indian internet users do not spend online currently

Indian consumers nowadays are shopping online frequently because of the convenience of getting their favourite items at the doorstep. E-commerce websites are fast becoming an important part of urban India. The advantages of online shopping are convenience, better prices, and less compulsive purchase. However, there are also few risks associated with it. One needs to take care of few things to further avoid online shopping scams.

According to a Boston Consulting Group report, 75-80% of Indian internet users do not spend online currently. This underscores the fact that even though digital media has gained ground over the last few years, the actual digital spending is still in evolutionary stages in India. The study urges brands to woo offline buyers through discounts and build their comfort and trust with digital while guiding them along the purchase pathway.

Entrepreneur India lists out few ways through which brands can attract customers to shop online.

Integrate Marketing Automation Strategies:

Automation strategy in modern times has become mandatory for brands.

Abdulla Basha, Co-founder, Social Frontier feels a thought out sequential marketing with automation tools can improvise a consumer purchase journey.

“For example, imagine a prospect visiting a hair care product page and spending a considerable amount of time but leaving the website without making any purchase. An automation system would show another ad highlighting the same hair care product along with a range of other products in the similar category,” shared Basha

He further added that this kind of personalized automated retargeting not only saves time for the marketer but also brings the consumer a step closer to the purchase decision.

Solve Problems of Online Shoppers:

No matter if you already have your online store for some time or you are just starting your adventure with e-commerce – you won’t succeed unless you can attract clients to your e-business. Customers having thousands of online stores to choose from will pick the one whose design is the most modern and aesthetic. And the reason of this is simple: a beautiful store is considered more reliable and trustworthy.

Gautam Dhar, CEO, Divine Organics shared that one thing that brands should always remember is that there is no better promotion than satisfied clients.

“We should try and make the experience of buying remarkable for each customer – but only in a positive way. A Forrester research states that 45% of US consumers will abandon an online transaction if their questions or concerns are not addressed quickly. The most important thing is to be creative and know which channels to use." said Dhar.

Create Experiential Online Store:

While browsing and making a purchase decision, a user interacts with an online store at various levels. Ena Bansal, Head of Marketing, Vajor emphasized this process needs to create a greater experience for customers.

“From design aesthetics of the site to the brand language to product detailing, to similar products, all needs to be done in the coherent brand language for the user,” added Bansal.

Highlight Media Coverage:

Attracting customers to online stores entails aggressive marketing, convenient site design, processing sales and communication with customers.

Aditya Agarwal, Co-Founder, Campus Sutra pointed out that any e-commerce website should display all the media coverage it has received. This not only establishes the credibility of the website but also helps build trust. The better and more trustworthy the media house, the better it is.