These Entrepreneurs Bring Fitness at Your Fingertips

Turning the table, these entrepreneurs have used technology to redefine health and fitness.

February 18, 2018 3 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Technology today, has burdened us with poor lifestyle. With every opportunity just a click away, we have forgotten the simpler ways to healthy lifestyle. Turning the table, these entrepreneurs have used technology to redefine health and fitness. Drop here to know how.

HealthyfyMe :

Back in 2011, when Tushar Vashist returned to India, he found it difficult to count the calories he was consuming. “I started to gain weight and it made me rethink the concept of fitness in our society,” he adds. This led to the launch of HealthyfyMe in 2012. Being awarded as the best app between 2015 and 2017, it is a one stop solution to count calories. It provides diet plans based on one’s requirements and lifestyle, counts calories in your favorite munchies and through this app, one can reach out to thousands of dieticians and fitness experts. With over three million customers from India and abroad, today, HealthyfyMe is the name behind the 220 healthy cities. “Tier II and III cities are increasingly becoming our valued customers,” quips Vashist.

Installs: 1,000,000 - 5,000,000

Obino

Today, aping the western food patterns to stay fit, people almost stopped relishing Indian food. “Indian method of cooking is very scientific and the way the food is cooked provides much needed nutrition. It’s time, we promote our ethnicity over the western preparations,” claims Ritu Srivastava. Post pregnancy, Srivastava’s only concern was to get back in shape. “I realized there is a huge gap between trying to lose weight and knowing how to do it, the right way,” adds Srivastava. Obino was set up in 2015 with the ultimate goal of educating people about their own body and the food they eat. It creates tailor-made diet and fitness plan for its clients on the basis of their food preference, share healthy recipes and snack ideas from different cuisines. “It’s just not about having a brown bread and boiled eggs to stay fit. Indian dishes, when taken in proper proportion also eliminates the extra calorie,” concludes the mother of one. Installs: 500,000 - 1,000,000

Curefit:

As a platform, Mukesh Bansal and Ankit Nagori’s Curefit ensures holistic fitness through multiple apps that take care of your mental health (mindfit), fitness (cultfit) and diet plans (eatfit). Collectively through Curefit, the duo aims to provide a 360 degree perspective of healthy lifestyle. If you wonder where to order the perfect food from, rest assure Curefit would deliver it at your doorstep too. Currently, they have partnered with the eminent Bollywood actor and fitness freak Hrithik Roshan to inspire their clients towards a fitter lifestyle.

Installs: 100,000 - 500,000

(This article was first published in the December issue of Entrepreneur Magazine. To subscribe, click here)