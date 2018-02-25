How to Unlock Your Full Potential and Achieve the Impossible

Dr. Tererai Trent shares her story.

February 25, 2018 2 min read

I've learned that greatness can come from anywhere, everywhere or anyone. It all starts with a dream or a vision. Of course one of the secrets is never giving up, but the biggest one is that it needs to be yours. You need to know that your goals are your goals, not something pushed onto you by someone else.

No matter where you are in your life or what obstacles appear in your way, you can achieve your dreams. I believe this now more than ever after sitting down with our most recent guest, Tererai Trent.

Trent was born in Zimbabwe, was forced into marriage as a child and even gave birth to four children by the time she was 18. She came from a place where education wasn't an opportunity given to women.

Trent ended up pushing through so many obstacles and now has a PhD, however that's just the beginning of her incredible accomplishments.

Trent was named by Oprah as her "All-Time Favorite Guest" and received a $1.5 million donation to rebuild her childhood elementary school in recognition of her tenacity and never-give-up attitude. With the firm belief that education is the pathway out of poverty and a desire to give back to her community, she founded the Tererai Trent International. Through her foundation, 11 schools are being built in Zimbabwe and education has been improved for over 5,000 children so far. And this is only the beginning.

Today, Dr. Trent is invited to speak all over the world, to share her remarkable story and the valuable lessons she has learned along the way. She just came out with a new book about empowering women to awaken to their full potential (she is the poster child of this). Her favorite motto is "Tinogona," meaning, "It is achievable!"

