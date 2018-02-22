How to Get Customers to Stay Longer On Your E-commerce Site

The presentation of the website plays a deciding factor for the consumer whether they would like to invest another couple of minutes on the website or give it a miss.

February 22, 2018 3 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Thanks to the internet, the e-commerce sector is expanding in India.In the fast-paced technology-driven world, the e-commerce companies are changing the shopping experience.Brands are adding unique features on their website that can turn visitors into customers. Amid fierce competition, an e-commerce website with no visitors won’t achieve success.The longer a customer stays on your website, the more engaged he/she is in your products and website.

Entrepreneur India lists out few ways to get visitors to stay longer on the e-commerce website.

Make Website Visually Appealing:

We all spend lots of time and money building beautiful and efficient (or so we think) websites. But what do you do when you find people only spending fractions of a second on your page?

Dhimaan Shah, Founder of StyleCracker believes keeping visitors on the website especially in the e-commerce space is very important because it takes time for customers to make a decision on whether to buy something or not.

“At StyleCracker, in order to keep customers engaged, we use short, succinct write-ups and bright, clear images. The more images you use the better as people prefer visuals to long text. We also use videos to convey ideas rather than text. Do not have too many links or pages on the site as this will confuse people,” shared Shah.

First Impression Is The Last Impression:

According to Shailen Mehta, Founder & CEO, eJOHRI, the presentation of the website plays a deciding factor for the consumer whether they would like to invest another couple of minutes on the website or give it a miss.

“In order to engage customers of various pockets and diverse preferences, proper bifurcation of products should be presented to the viewer. Secondly, an e-commerce portal exposes its consumer to its wide range of products, thus confusing them what to buy. A comparison feature makes the life of a consumer easy to identify the right product he/she wishes to purchase,” said Mehta.

Connect Store Design and Brand Language:

The inherent advantage of online shopping is the convenience of ordering anytime from anywhere. Ena Bansal, Head of Marketing Vajor, pointed out that any online store needs to keep this in mind and make sure that the basic hygiene level details like mobile friendliness, smooth checkout process, and site speed are always at best-optimized levels.

“The store design & the brand language need to build a connect with the visitor to make sure she spends adequate time on the site and is awed by the experience. The most potential lead are the ones who have spent time on site and placed products on cart but haven't made the final purchase. At Vajor we send them notifications on regular basis to make final conversion,” said Bansal.

Improve Website Navigation :

Based on her experience Ayushi Gudwani , Founder and CEO, FableStreet shared bunch of things e-commerce companies can do engage visitors better on the website.

“Ensure that the customer lands on the relevant content page. Chances are that the acquired visitor comes from a social platform by engaging with some specific content. One must ensure that the backlink takes them to either the same content or a follow-up of the original content. It is crucial that they aren’t redirected to the home page,” said Gudwani