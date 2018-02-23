Smart City

India's Richest Man to Expedite Modi's Smart Cities Plan

The latest RIL-inked MoUs represent a positive step towards potentially bettering India's economy with a healthy combination of smart innovations backed by smart funding
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
India's Richest Man to Expedite Modi's Smart Cities Plan
Image credit: graphicstock
Former Staff
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

In a new development which could signal the arrival of India’s first truly integrated smart city in Maharashtra driven by the Internet of Things (IoT), Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) headed by Mukesh Ambani has inked MoUs, with global technology giants, worth INR 60,000 crores at the Magnetic Maharashtra Convergence Summit 2018.

This development assumes significance considering the fact that the latest MoUs inked deal specifically with Industry 4.0 which in turn is based on data-driven smart principles. Smart manufacturing driven by the IoT is one key aspect here which could change the way the industrial sector is looked at upon by the technology community.

Who is Mukesh Ambani Partnering With?

As far as the latest INR 6000 crores worth MoUs are concerned, Mukesh Ambani has Siemens, Cisco, Nokia, HP, Dell, and Nvidia as his co-investors. At this point in time it is worth noting that these companies have aggressively been pushing for data-driven models.  This partnership is also slated to drive creation of as many as 100,000 jobs in Maharashtra.

Also, RIL has announced that it would set up an exclusive Industry 4.0 facility in Mumbai, thereby indicating willingness to invest in quality research as far as developing next-gen data-driven models is concerned.

Are Latest RIL MOUs Indicators of the First Full-fledged Smart Cities?

With next-gen disruptive models, PM Modi’s smart cities initiative would get the much required shot-in-the-arm considering the fact that both data and connectivity play a key role in making lives of people (within these cities) easy. Since research in the IoT-sphere in India has been taking place at breakneck speeds, Maharashtra could potentially witness increased entrepreneurship mushrooming whilst development of smart solutions to address societal issues takes place.

Sectors that could Get Potentially ‘Disrupted’

Industry 4.0 is known to drive a revolution that would technologically impact diverse sectors like healthcare, retail, agriculture, and manufacturing. Societal impact could be huge here whilst creating newer jobs that would do well to resist competition from ‘robots’.

Next-gen Smart Cities Come to the Fore

At a time when Maharashtra looks potentially set to give India its first technically-enabled smart city, there are other hopefuls in the pipeline viz. Amaravati  – the capital of Andhra Pradesh. The capital is set to be developed through funding amounting to nearly INR 15,000 crores initially raised by HUDCO and World Bank. Total capital for Amaravati is said to be in excess of INR 55,000 crores.

Not far behind is Hyderabad which is now being considered by the technologists as the next ‘startup destination’. The ‘silicon valley of India’ Bangalore might be a few steps behind in adapting Industry 4.0 considering infrastructure upgradation.

In summary, the latest RIL-inked MoUs represent a positive step towards potentially bettering India’s economy with a healthy combination of smart innovations backed by smart funding.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Smart City

Smart City Mission: Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cities Take the Lead

Innovation Now

Why Smart Cities Are a Golden Opportunity for Entrepreneurs

Smart City

This Is How Blockchain Can Aid PM Modi's Smart City Dream