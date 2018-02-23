Revealing Sunil Chhetri's Journey to the Apex of Indian Football Scene

Most good things begin with a little bit of a struggle and failure asserts this star footballer

Being born to footballer parents, Chhetri had passion towards the game since childhood. Over the years, he simply became determined to carry it as a career. “My parents were avid footballers and are big sport fans which meant that football was always a part of our conversation,” states the soccer team captain. Though the road to success wasn’t that easy for this Secunderabad boy, he made sure he came back with a bang in 2011 post his severe ankle injury. However, playing for Mohun Bagan (one of the best club of Kolkata) built his career. “Though I worked tirelessly, but the enthusiasm in the club was so high that who wouldn’t want to put their best foot forward,” states the player.

In a country where cricket is favored over soccer, Chhetri was auctioned at Rs 1.2 crore for Mumbai City Football Club in ISL League, highest so far. With a goal card of 56 for India, Chhetri’s net worth was Rs 2.30 crore in 2017. He says, “Most good things begin with a little bit of a struggle and failure. It is important to accept these hurdles as a shaping tool. I did have tough days but my family, coaches, team and fans pulled me up. I started believing in myself before failure could tarnish me.”

The enthusiasm doesn’t end there, today, he has co-founded a sports app called GamePlan that is designed to help footballers; avid or amateur to find likeminded players across their neighborhood. “It’s been a great learning experience and we’re slowly beginning to find our feet. The response has been terrific and we’re only certain of growing bigger! Moreover, founding this start-up has also sharpened my leadership skills,” he says. Chhetri is also counted among the most stylish sports personalities in the country.