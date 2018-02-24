Lifestyle

The Executive Selection: Breitling Chronoliner B04

Image credit: Breitling
Inspired by aviation enthusiasts, Breitling brings its Chronoliner B04 to the Middle East in a 250-piece limited edition series. The Swiss luxury watchmaker presents a timepiece dubbed as the flight captain’s chronograph, with promises to “accurately measure flight times while juggling with times around the world.”

Powered by its Manufacture Breitling Caliber B04, it features an 18k gold case, blue dial and ceramic bezel, and a dual time zone system. Styled in blue and gold, from your long-haul flight to your next meeting, it’s ready and waiting. 

