About Akshar and His Experiments with Yoga



At the age of 17, Akshar got introduced to the world of Yoga. His initial tryst with it was not a professional calling, it was to live happily and lead a good journey. Eventually, he got more intrigued and travelled to Haridwar, Rishikesh, Varanasi, Himalyas and also certain parts of Nepal.

Talking about his journey, Akshar says, "My father was in military, he always wanted me to be an officer and live like him. But things changed after I finished my graduation." He credits one of his teachers to inspire him to follow a different way of life. Initially his family was averse to the idea of him venturing into Yoga and never thought it to be a viable career option. He did some odd jobs as a consultant, banker, but those never made him happy. Following this, he did an R&D on Yoga and opened his first academy in 2010 in Bengaluru. In six months, he started earning good revenue. People started enquiring about the courses.

Currently, he has 20 academies in Bengaluru alone. Akshar Yoga also has presence in Amercia and Australia and is now looking at Isarel, Hungary and China.

