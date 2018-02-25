35Under35

These Entrepreneurs are Earning Crores by Selling Momos

At Wow Momo, they serve a wide platter of quality controlled momos- Momo burger, sizzler momos, momo chaats, chocolate momo to name a few
These Entrepreneurs are Earning Crores by Selling Momos
Building fortune out of a street side delicacy is not everyone's cup of tea... errr momos! But things were different for Homagai and Daryani, who set up Wow Momo in 2008. Later, Rehman also joined the team as their third co-founder. Daryani says, "Being brought up in Kolkata, popular for its street food, we had developed love for momo. However, quality was a concern!"

At Wow Momo, they serve a wide platter of quality controlled momos- Momo burger, sizzler momos, momo chaats, chocolate momo to name a few! Started as a bootstrapped model, Rehman states their business model was profitable from day one! "We are a consumer driven start-up," states he. With a turnover of Rs 32 crore and 150 stores across India. "80 per cent of our business comes from the metros while the tier two cities are still building their momoish taste buds," states Rehman.

