Entrepreneurs Behind MENA Enterprises, Careem, Cognitev, AWOK, and Others Join Endeavor Network

February 26, 2018 3 min read

Global non-profit entrepreneurship network Endeavor held its 77th International Selection Panel (ISP) in Dubai last week to welcome a new set of entrepreneurs into its fold. At the end of the three-day multi-step selection process, 22 entrepreneurs joined the Endeavor network- eleven of who are from the MENA region (UAE-5, Tunisia-1, Jordan-5), which includes Abdulla Elyas, Magnus Olsson and Mudassir Sheikha, the co-founders of one of the region's globally known success stories, Careem.

“The Dubai selection panel provided a fantastic opportunity to bring the Endeavor network and entrepreneurs together in one of the fastest growing cities and entrepreneurship ecosystems in the world,” Endeavor co-founder and CEO Linda Rottenberg, commented in a statement. “This ISP truly convened some of the most promising talent in the region, and beyond. We’re excited to welcome new Endeavor Entrepreneurs from MENA, Africa, Europe, Asia and Latin America!”

With an attendance of over 150 participants (including panelists, candidates, and others) from across 15 countries, Endeavor’s 22 new members selected at the Dubai ISP lead 14 companies, and hail from eight countries. With the close of this ISP, Endeavor now supports 1,621 entrepreneurs leading 1,014 companies in 30 markets around the world.

A scene from Endeavor's ISP at Dubai. Image credit: Endeavor UAE on Facebook.

Besides the Careem co-founders, the other businesspersons joining the UAE chapter of Endeavor (Endeavor UAE) include Ulugbek Yuldashev of e-commerce entity AWOK.com, and Moustafa Mahmoud, the entrepreneur behind Cognitev, an Artificial Intelligence marketing platform based in the region. Rami J. Saheb of Al Hadaf Intl Company for Importing and Industry (RZ), a manufacturer and supplier of food packaging and catering supplies, Hanan Khader of Hello World Kids, an education venture working on STEM training and curriculum, and entrepreneurs Rama Kayyali, Salwa Katkuda and Lamia Tabbaa of Little Thinking Minds, a digital enterprise promoting Arabic literacy, join the Endeavor Jordan network. Karim Jouini from Expensya, an expense management solution, will be part of the Endeavor network from Tunisia.

The Endeavor ISP held in Dubai saw global business leaders from the network interview candidates and evaluate their potential. According to a statement, having been selected, the 22 Endeavor entrepreneurs will now be able to gain “access to comprehensive customized services, including introductions to local and international business mentors and volunteers from Fortune 500 consulting firms,” to support them in their scale-up journey.

