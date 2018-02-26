35Under35

How StanPlus is Saving the Lives of Numerous Patients

Stanplus receives over 60+ calls per city every day, with each one answered in less than 15 seconds
How StanPlus is Saving the Lives of Numerous Patients
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

At the inception of StanPlus are personal stories of three co-founders, Antoine’s Poirson, Jose Leon and Prabhdeep Singh. In Rajasthan, one of Antoine colleagues met with an accident. Immediately an ambulance was called but the journey between the accident spot and the hospital was a disaster. It took them three hours to reach the hospital as the ambulance was not well equipped, they had to stop for fuel and the medical technician was not skilled.

This unprofessional experience impelled him to start a well equipped ambulance network. “We aggregate and dispatch private ambulance services if and when required and also provide real-time tracking to the patient and everyone in the emergency response chain like hospitals, doctors and family members,” shares Singh. StanPlus has serviced over 10,000 patient calls in last 12 months. On an average, it receives over 60+ calls per city every day, with each one answered in less than 15 seconds.

