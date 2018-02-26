This Start-up is Building a Hip Office Culture

The 32 employee strength company wants to make sure that they focus on the right things and not just expand mindlessly

Picking up an officially classified 'heritage building in Connaught Place, doctor turned entrepreneur Malik wanted to establish his foothold into starting a co-working space. This simple idea was sown as Malik experienced lack of a community led office spaces in the city. "Growing at a steady rate of 30 per cent month on month, the demand of co-working spaces have been on a higher spurge than we could ever imagine," believes Ritesh. Funded by Vijay Shekhar Sharma (Paytm), and Rajan Anandan (Google), Ritesh believes that building a brand doesn't require a huge marketing budget, but instead it reaps fruitful results if an extensive product research is put in place. "Aisa product banao, ke log deewane hojaye (Start something that can make people go crazy)," Ritesh says. Create massive amounts of value for your customers, the rest will follow. The 32 employee strength company wants to make sure that they focus on the right things and not just expand mindlessly.