This Entrepreneur is Accessorizing the Millennial

The entrepreneur has recently received an investment of $650,000 from the Singapore-based Lion Rock Capital

February 27, 2018 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

It takes a moment to realize where your passion lies and what can lead you to success! Similarly, a former Wharton MBA Pandya reveals what made her think of the winning idea Pipa+Bella. "Pipa in Spanish means someone who is 'bold, adventurous and risk-taking while Bella is Italian for 'classic and beautiful'. We wanted our brand and jewelry to reflect both these personalities and wanted to cater to women who could relate to either or both."

With a growth structure of 60 per cent per month in metros, Pandya preferred the online mode as she thought it has a bigger reach. "Digital world helps us to get connected with all the cities of India. Besides it is cost effective," she states. She plans to go offline in the next quarter of 2018, however, playing it safe she will open first few store in metros. "You cannot go wrong with Delhi or Mumbai. There is a constant pressure to look good in these cities compared to other cities. There we are!" quips Pandya.

With this, she has recently received an investment of $650,000 from the Singapore-based Lion Rock Capital, Rajesh Sawhney, Teruhide Sato, and Roopa Nath.