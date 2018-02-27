35 under 35

This Entrepreneur is Accessorizing the Millennial

The entrepreneur has recently received an investment of $650,000 from the Singapore-based Lion Rock Capital
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
This Entrepreneur is Accessorizing the Millennial
Image credit: Entrepreneur India
Former Trainee Writer, Entrepreneur India
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

It takes a moment to realize where your passion lies and what can lead you to success! Similarly, a former Wharton MBA Pandya reveals what made her think of the winning idea Pipa+Bella. "Pipa in Spanish means someone who is 'bold, adventurous and risk-taking while Bella is Italian for 'classic and beautiful'. We wanted our brand and jewelry to reflect both these personalities and wanted to cater to women who could relate to either or both."

With a growth structure of 60 per cent per month in metros, Pandya preferred the online mode as she thought it has a bigger reach. "Digital world helps us to get connected with all the cities of India. Besides it is cost effective," she states. She plans to go offline in the next quarter of 2018, however, playing it safe she will open first few store in metros. "You cannot go wrong with Delhi or Mumbai. There is a constant pressure to look good in these cities compared to other cities. There we are!" quips Pandya.

With this, she has recently received an investment of $650,000 from the Singapore-based Lion Rock Capital, Rajesh Sawhney, Teruhide Sato, and Roopa Nath.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Breakthrough

Breakthrough

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

35 under 35

Entrepreneur Reveals its 35 Under 35 Class of 2019

35 under 35

This Entrepreneur is Accessorizing the Millennial

35 under 35

This Start-up is Building a Hip Office Culture