The Task Manager Who is Easing the Lives of Others

February 27, 2018 1 min read

When Biswas was running his first start-up a few years back, he realized that he never gets time to take care of his personal chores. And, that’s how Dunzo app was conceived in 2015. “I thought why not start running other people's’ tasks to see if there was a business to be had,” shares Biswas.

The company has run seven lakh tasks over the last two years for over 60,000 users. Be it pickup-drop, shopping or fixing something, Dunzo can do it all. The company is operational in Bengaluru and Pune. “Additionally, we’ve built our product with empathy for our user that makes their experience unmatched,” he added. 2017 was a great year for Dunzo. In December, it closed a round led by Google, with both Blume Ventures and Aspada participating. Biswas along with other co-founders are planning to use that capital to refine the product and grow.