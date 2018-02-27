How Can You Shift from A Businessman Mindset to That of an Entrepreneur

Celebrating others' success is the first step to make a mindset shift from an ordinary businessman to a true entrepreneur

Being a serial entrepreneur myself, I know that all entrepreneurs, how much different they may be, have something in common that drives them to succeed. Do you want to know what it is?

My friend, it is nothing but their mindset. All successful entrepreneurs possess a kind of outlook that helps them achieve their goals. And an interesting thing is, not all successful entrepreneurs are born with the entrepreneurial mindset. In fact, many entrepreneurs make a mindset shift and become game changers eventually.

In today’s article, I’m going to explain the six things that you should do to make a mindset shift. Without further ado, let’s dive in:

1- You Should Celebrate Others’ Success

Do you feel threatened by the success of others? If yes, you should really need to work on it. Successful people with an entrepreneurial mindset celebrate others’ success with equal enthusiasm as they do for their achievements. Benefits?

Here are the top three reasons why you should celebrate others’ success:

You will feel a surge of joy and positivity that leads to greater optimism

As people respond positively when they find you’re genuinely happy for them, celebrating others’ success builds a good network

When you participate in others’ success party, it also awakens your willpower to succeed

Celebrating others’ success is the first step to make a mindset shift from an ordinary businessman to a true entrepreneur.

2- You Should Adopt Abundance Mindset

When you start your business and you don’t have lots of resources, there are two choices in front of you - one is adopting scarcity-based thinking and another is abundance-based leadership mentality. The choice is yours. All successful entrepreneurs understand the power of choosing abundance-based leadership mentality.

Famous Brazilian author Paulo Coelho said, “And when you want something, all the universe conspires in helping you to achieve it.”

Rather than complaining about you don’t have enough resources, enough time, or any other thing that matters, you should focus your energy on possibilities that you have and try to work accordingly.

Simply adopting an abundance mindset will strengthen your willpower to achieve your goals and help you develop a true entrepreneur mindset.

3- You Should Put Your Employees First

I strongly believe in Richard Branson quote. “Clients do not come first. Employees come first. If you take care of your employees, they will take care of the clients.”

All people with an entrepreneurial mindset live with this quote. Happy, motivated employees are the real fuel for the growth of your company and will help you realize your dream even when you have lots of hurdles in your way.

4- You Should Take Ownership

It was your dream to start a new business, it was your idea, and you should take ownership of it. You should not blame anybody.

As reported by Harvard Business Reviews,

“Higher-ambition CEOs assume personal responsibility when things are bad and they give collective credit when things are good.”

The moment you start taking ownership, you will stop focusing on problems. Instead, you will work solely toward finding solutions that will create a positive work environment in your company. This is the reason why all higher-ambition CEOs take full ownership when things are bad.

Taking ownership is a must to adopt an entrepreneurial mindset.

5- You Should Always Focus on Your Dream

A path to success is never easy for an entrepreneur. If you have decided to embark the journey, there will be many hurdles in your way. And the sign of a truly entrepreneurial mindset is to keep a strong focus on your dream. Be it, Mark Zuckerberg or Jeff Bezos, everyone faced hard times. It is their dreams that kept them focused.

People with an entrepreneurial mindset try to make their dreams come true, no matter how tough the situations are.

Here are a few tips on sticking to your dreams:

Take at least one small step daily toward your dream

Don’t wait for big successes - celebrate small achievements

Surround yourself with positive people

Remember why you started

Roadblocks come, but people with an entrepreneurial mindset keep their journey on.

6- You Should Pay It Forward

All successful entrepreneurs pay it forward. My friend, you cannot ignite the true spirit of entrepreneurship if you don’t pay it forward. I’m a strong believer in helping others to help myself. Pay it forward is at the core of an entrepreneurial mindset. How? We have chosen to be entrepreneurs to solve the problems of our audiences. And how can we do the justice of our being entrepreneurs if we don’t help our fellow entrepreneurs grow?

In conclusion, an entrepreneurial mindset is a must for long-term success. A few acts such as celebrating others’ success, adopting the abundance mindset, putting your employees first, taking ownership, paying it forward, and always focusing on your dream can help you make a mindset shift to be a successful entrepreneur.