This Chief Eating Officer is Creating Experience Out of a 'Thaal'

Keeping his mother busy led to the genesis of the this food start-up
One fine Sunday afternoon, roughly three years back, Munaf got into a fight with his mother over watching TV. She frustratingly told him, “I don’t have anything else to do.” “The thought struck me hard. And from then on, I started looking for options to keep her busy,” says Munaf. The idea of The Bohri Kitchen started from there.

“We belong to a community called the Dawoodi Bohra Community and our food, all though very popular in Mumbai, is not available outside the community,” he adds. After three days of extensive research, he realized that owning a restaurant in Mumbai was difficult. “So we did the next best thing possible and started inviting people at home just to try my mother's food,” he says. Slowly as the concept evolved, they started taking guests through the experience of eating out of a Bohri Thaal.

