The Inspiring Story of an Artisan Food Retailer

March 2, 2018 1 min read

Three years ago, Talwar quit a career in advertising and decided to go to Institute of Culinary education in New York for an artisanal bread baking course. It was kind of an inner calling, she reveals. In 2015, Sustenance was born drawing inspiration from the artisan food movement she witnessed in New York. She wanted to create an all natural food brand synonymous to excellence, where all the products are procured locally.

The company is into volume gifting - corporate or individual. Talwar says, "Currently, we have an online store and are listed on various e-commerce platform, popular apps like Scootsy and offline stores like FoodHall." Talwar is a baker, food stylist and photographer all rolled into one. Sharing challenges she says, "One of the biggest challenges of artisan food retailing is the cost in general, which is higher for these products because they are made in small batches, handcrafted using only premium ingredients - organic, gluten free - all of which contribute towards great quality but higher cost."