35Under35

SILA is Doing Something that is Not Common in India

It is one of the very few Indian companies that provide such a wide range of real estate services – facility management, project management/interior contracting and real estate advisory
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
SILA is Doing Something that is Not Common in India
Image credit: Entrepreneur India
Deputy Editor, Entrepreneur India Magazine
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

 While Sahil was working at a hedge fund in New York, he read Richard Branson’s book “Screw it, let’s do it!” Ideas started brewing in his head, and that is how he started Sila in 2010 with his brother. It is one of the very few Indian companies that provide such a wide range of real estate services – facility management, project management/interior contracting and real estate advisory. Till now, it has serviced over 200 unique clients at over different 1,200 locations, which include clients like J&K Bank, Mumbai International Airport (T2), AdlabsImagica, the Piramal Group, HDFC Bank, WeWork, and OYO Rooms. Sharing about the investment in the venture, Vora says, “We have received around a million (USD) in external funding from HNIs, professors, family offices since inception.” The company hints at exploring fund raising from an institutional investor over the next 12 to 18 months. “Our revenues grew over 250 per cent YoY, on track to be in the range of 100 to 120 crore in 2018,” states Vora.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Breakthrough

Breakthrough

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

35Under35

Meet This Wholesome Snacker Who Made it to The Entrepreneur India's 35U35 List

35Under35

Know What Led These Two Fashionistas Make it to The Entrepreneur India's 35under35 List

35Under35

Acing the 'Sassy' Cult Got Prajakta Koli Into Entrepreneur India's 35under35 List