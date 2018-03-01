SILA is Doing Something that is Not Common in India

It is one of the very few Indian companies that provide such a wide range of real estate services – facility management, project management/interior contracting and real estate advisory

March 1, 2018 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

While Sahil was working at a hedge fund in New York, he read Richard Branson’s book “Screw it, let’s do it!” Ideas started brewing in his head, and that is how he started Sila in 2010 with his brother. It is one of the very few Indian companies that provide such a wide range of real estate services – facility management, project management/interior contracting and real estate advisory. Till now, it has serviced over 200 unique clients at over different 1,200 locations, which include clients like J&K Bank, Mumbai International Airport (T2), AdlabsImagica, the Piramal Group, HDFC Bank, WeWork, and OYO Rooms. Sharing about the investment in the venture, Vora says, “We have received around a million (USD) in external funding from HNIs, professors, family offices since inception.” The company hints at exploring fund raising from an institutional investor over the next 12 to 18 months. “Our revenues grew over 250 per cent YoY, on track to be in the range of 100 to 120 crore in 2018,” states Vora.