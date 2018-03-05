Wrig Nanaosytem was formed in late 2014 after two-and-a-half years of rigorous product development

In a country like India that houses 51 percent of anemic women and children, measuring hemoglobin efficiently is a costly job. Having said so, this former IITian has bridged the gap between innovation and entrepreneurship with his Hemoglobin measurement device Hemometer. Wrig Nanaosytem was formed in late 2014 after two-and-a-half years of rigorous product development.

“It is a pocket size device that operates through Pattern Pending technology, increasing the accuracy and fastens hemoglobin count in just 8 microlitre of blood sample,” explains Ambar Srivastava. Currently, they sell up to INR 1 crore per day to several state and central government bodies, hospitals like Max, Fortis, Reliance, Wockhardt; blood banks and doctors etc. They further plan to develop pregnancy, menstruation, kidney wellness devices by the end of this year. Raising an investment of INR 15 crore from Avendus Capital, they are growing rapidly with a team size of 120 and revenue of Rs 2 million.