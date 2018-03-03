The Story Behind Shreya Mishra's 'AirBnB' of Fashion

Flyrobe offers designer wear on rent at 15 per cent of the retail price

March 3, 2018 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Despite of having a systematic and a wardrobe full of dresses, we are always short of clothes. Creating an opportunity in this space, three IITians Surana, Saxena and Mishra gave birth to an online fashion rental portal, Flyrobe in 2015. The inspiration was dawned when, in 2012, Mishra had the opportunity to visit AirBnB's office.

"The idea of asset utilization and the rental economy caught my fancy. We started thinking, what are the items in our daily lives that see very little utilization. And, the very obvious response was fashion," says Shreya. "Initially, we pooled in majority of our personal capital to buy 100 clothes and hired two engineers. Before the first month ended, we raised our seed round of capital and the rest is history," added Mishra. Claiming to have partnered with designer labels like Outhouse, Masaba Gupta, Ritu Kumar, and Shehla Khan, Flyrobe offers designer wear on rent at 15 per cent of the retail price.