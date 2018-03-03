35Under35

The Story Behind Shreya Mishra's 'AirBnB' of Fashion

Flyrobe offers designer wear on rent at 15 per cent of the retail price
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
The Story Behind Shreya Mishra's 'AirBnB' of Fashion
Image credit: Entrepreneur India
Former Feature Writer, Entrepreneur India Magazine
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Despite of having a systematic and a wardrobe full of dresses, we are always short of clothes. Creating an opportunity in this space, three IITians Surana, Saxena and Mishra gave birth to an online fashion rental portal, Flyrobe in 2015. The inspiration was dawned when, in 2012, Mishra had the opportunity to visit AirBnB's office.

"The idea of asset utilization and the rental economy caught my fancy. We started thinking, what are the items in our daily lives that see very little utilization. And, the very obvious response was fashion," says Shreya. "Initially, we pooled in majority of our personal capital to buy 100 clothes and hired two engineers. Before the first month ended, we raised our seed round of capital and the rest is history," added Mishra. Claiming to have partnered with designer labels like Outhouse, Masaba Gupta, Ritu Kumar, and Shehla Khan, Flyrobe offers designer wear on rent at 15 per cent of the retail price.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Breakthrough

Breakthrough

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

35Under35

Meet This Wholesome Snacker Who Made it to The Entrepreneur India's 35U35 List

35Under35

Know What Led These Two Fashionistas Make it to The Entrepreneur India's 35under35 List

35Under35

Acing the 'Sassy' Cult Got Prajakta Koli Into Entrepreneur India's 35under35 List