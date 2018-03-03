This Entrepreneur is Nurturing Health with a 'Shot'

Kivashots comes handy in 40 ml test tubes in a pack of six

March 3, 2018

Back in 2008, when cold pressed juice was still not adapted in the Indian market, Shalabh Gupta then residing in the USA understood that Indians required Ayurvedic beverages owing to the unruly lifestyle. “I found my eureka moment in my kitchen seeing my shelved amla juice,” says he.

Kivashots was formed in 2016 after he returned to India. It comes handy in 40 ml test tubes in a pack of six. “People don’t know the right procedure of mixing ingredients, therefore, these ingredients are never used by the masses. Addressing this gap, we created ready to use products,” Gupta further adds “Our innovation comes in small test tubes where we have added natural components like methi, sugarcane juice, honey etc. These things add taste and retain the quality of the product.” They work with several Ayurvedic doctors and nutritionists.

Targeting students, urban professionals to health freaks, this beverage is growing at a rate of 75 per cent monthly. “We distribute this through our website and Amazon. Moreover, we retail through regular stores and healthcare institutes,” he adds.