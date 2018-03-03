35Under35

How UClean Banked on Franchising to Reach Where it is Today

The company has attained breakeven point in the seventh month of its operation
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
How UClean Banked on Franchising to Reach Where it is Today
Image credit: Entrepreneur India
Former Correspondent, Entrepreneur Asia Pacific
1 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The idea of setting up a laundry business was born when Sinha saw his wife losing her cool one day over laundry at home. Instead of ignoring the situation, he saw an untapped market opportunity. In 2016, he launched UClean - a laundry startup which was based on quite a different business model unlike other modern day laundry start-ups.

"While there was always the temptation to create a hard core 'aggregation' brand and create a market place model with minimal investment, we decided to stick to the traditional brick and mortar route and offer laundry services in the immediate vicinity," said Sinha. Without much changing the behavior and nature of the laundry business, Sinha took UClean to franchising to scale quickly and establish a pan India presence.

In no time, the company was able to capture the B2B2B and B2B2C both and attained breakeven point in the seventh month of its operations.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Breakthrough

Breakthrough

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

35Under35

Meet This Wholesome Snacker Who Made it to The Entrepreneur India's 35U35 List

35Under35

Know What Led These Two Fashionistas Make it to The Entrepreneur India's 35under35 List

35Under35

Acing the 'Sassy' Cult Got Prajakta Koli Into Entrepreneur India's 35under35 List