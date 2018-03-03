How UClean Banked on Franchising to Reach Where it is Today

The company has attained breakeven point in the seventh month of its operation

March 3, 2018

The idea of setting up a laundry business was born when Sinha saw his wife losing her cool one day over laundry at home. Instead of ignoring the situation, he saw an untapped market opportunity. In 2016, he launched UClean - a laundry startup which was based on quite a different business model unlike other modern day laundry start-ups.

"While there was always the temptation to create a hard core 'aggregation' brand and create a market place model with minimal investment, we decided to stick to the traditional brick and mortar route and offer laundry services in the immediate vicinity," said Sinha. Without much changing the behavior and nature of the laundry business, Sinha took UClean to franchising to scale quickly and establish a pan India presence.

In no time, the company was able to capture the B2B2B and B2B2C both and attained breakeven point in the seventh month of its operations.