How Two Former IITians are Building the Dream of Largest Online Hospital

With a team of 100 members, currently they have raised an investment of $2 million
Image credit: Entrepreneur India
Deputy Editor, Entrepreneur India Magazine
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Back in 2012 when India was still preparing its digital race, reaching doctors conveniently was a challenge unless the former IIT Madras friends Kannan and Dinadayalane formed DocsApp in 2015.

“With close to 200 million Smartphone, users and with the increasing percentage of mobile network penetration into rural areas, Mobile phones have become the key medium of communication across the country. With this widespread network, our aim is to provide high quality primary healthcare services to people across India through our platform,” explains Kannan. This app helps patients receive consultation over chat or call within of 30 minutes. With a team of 100 members, currently they have raised an investment of $2 million from Facebook’s angel investors Anand Rajaraman, Venky Harinarayan and Japanese Venture Capital firm Rebright Partners.

“Today, we have over 2,000 MD doctors serving 2.4 million patients from tier two and three cities of India,” further adding “Our aim is to be the largest online hospital of India,” concludes Kannan.

