Technology

Some of the Challenges Medical Technology is Grappling With

The development and growth of medical technology lies in the hands of engineers and doctors to collaborate and solve the problem statements in the current scenario
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Some of the Challenges Medical Technology is Grappling With
Image credit: Shutterstock
Contributor
CEO, IIT Madras HTIC Incubator and Director at Vibazone Private Limited
4 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The MedTech industry is among the world's fastest growing industry sectors. It encompasses a wide range of healthcare solutions and devices for early and rapid diagnosis, minimally invasive treatments, digitised healthcare and care and delivery solutions. According to research, most of the companies operating in this market are optimistic about the future of the industry. However, with the fast-paced development and acceleration also comes a bundle of challenges. Based on the current trends in the industry, there are a few major challenges faced by the start-ups

Longer Gestation Period

MedTech start-ups and entrepreneurs face five major challenges. The most important one being the time involved in taking the product to the market. The gestation period for medtech companies is higher compared to other software and technology start-ups as they have to go through extensive clinical trials, regulatory and compliances before getting commercialised. Also, design and development of medical technology is capital and skill intensive. A product moving from a proof of concept stage to real time working instrument requires resources, skill and time. The maintenance of the instrument also requires adequate amount to get reliable results with efficiency.

Data Management and Security Challenges

With the rapid increase in Digital Healthcare, one of the rising challenges for technology in the market is Data Management and Security. Diagnosis and treatment of patients generates a large amount of data which are to be compiled and stored for future access. The recent development in Information Technology helps us to access the data through of Internet of Things (IOT). Therefore, the data collected is managed and stored in cloud or through other web services to keep the history of the patient confidential. However, storage and retrieval of data requires a lot of care as it is personal data and should be highly secured and well protected against accidental loss, damage, destruction and misuse and misinterpretation of data by unauthorised access.

Coping with Newer Technology

The other challenge faced by Indian medtech entrepreneurs is tackling the emerging medtech market, as most of the medical devices consumed in India are manufactured and imported from foreign countries. Hence, the new devices developed need to be able to compete with the current devices available in the markets by providing better facility, lower cost and advance technology. The newly innovated devices must be able to overcome this market barrier as the success of the product will be based on its market positioning.

Frequent Change in Legislations

According to the “Medical Device Regulations” framed by WHO in 2003, the rules serves as checkpoint in every step of their growth and betterment. These laws are difficult to understand and abide, also as these rules are constantly altered it makes it tedious to follow. Changing legislation remains to be one of the main causes of concern for medical device developers. Evolving regulations on the security, privacy, reliability and safety of medical devices have a significant impact on the core processes, as well as the profitability of medtech companies. The Indian health ministry is pushing forward with the implementation of a globally harmonised medical device regulations. The recently notified "Medical device Rules 2017” that got executed in Jan 2018, might be a breather for the medtech start-ups and companies as this would regulate the Medical devices industry.

In conclusion, medical technology has been an interdisciplinary domain which connects experts from varied disciplines to a develop a product. It is an emerging approach which serves as a solution for diagnosis and imaging to capitalize on the cost sensitive emerging markets. Thus, the development and growth of medical technology lies in the hands of engineers and doctors to collaborate and solve the problem statements in the current scenario.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Technology

Why We're Scared of Cryptocurrencies, and How It Can be Fixed

Technology

Could Solving Loneliness Be Streaming TV's Next Innovation?

Technology

5 Tips to Keep Your Website Secure in 2020