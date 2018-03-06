5 Apps That can Help Women Entrepreneurs Strike the Perfect Work-Life Balance

In today's world, everyone is dependent on the use of technology, where apps not only assist us to work but to relax and manage tasks as well

March 6, 2018 3 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

If you are a working woman, then balancing your career and personal life may seem an impossible task. Workplace stress is a serious issue that can cause a negative effect on your physical and mental health. Don't let workaholism take over your life. It’s time to identify the warning signs and take some time off your busy working schedule.

Entrepreneur India lists down a few apps that can help women entrepreneurs strike a good work-life balance. If you are having a hard time managing the workload and deadlines, then these apps should surely do the trick.

Pinterest:

In today’s world, everyone is dependent on the use of technology, where apps not only assist us to work but to relax and manage tasks as well. Silky Jain, Executive Director, Tula's Institute uses the Pinterest app to get acquainted with what is happening around, as it acts like a virtual board of things she likes.

“Being an entrepreneur, I am totally occupied with work as soon I enter my office premises. Another app which really helps me to relax is Saavn music app. Amid work challenges and pressure, it gives me access to soulful music which helps me rejuvenate and increase my efficiency,” shared Jain.

Evernote:

Many people take notes in meetings because it helps them remember important points of the presentation.

According to Nalini Jindal, Chief Investment Advisor, Intellistocks, to stay organized and improve productivity, one must use Evernote. The free app helps in remembering everything across all the devices.

“Evernote lets you take notes, capture photos, create to-do lists, record voice reminders--and makes these notes completely searchable, whether you are at home, at work, or on the go,” said Jindal.

Mamma Miya:

Being a working mom is not easy at all. Neha Bagaria, Founder and CEO, JobsForHer had come across a lot of women who find it a challenge to juggle work and life.

"Working Mothers face a huge challenge in shuffling between work, home and their social lives. This is when I chanced upon Mamma Miya app, an ultimate life planner to help busy moms find 'me time'," said Bagaria.

WeShare:

Thanks to technology, transferring files to multiple people is no longer a daunting task. Nayanna Sahgal, Founder, Lola's uses WeShare app for easy file transfer.

"It’s fast and helps me keep up with my work on the go even if I'm not in the office. In my work line, sharing images of fabrics, designs and other such things require me to be on my laptop all the time. But the WeShare app has made it easier for me share all my documents faster and with just a few clicks on my phone," said Sahgal

Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram :

Young Designer Sonaakshi Raaj is always hooked to her favourites that include WhatsApp, Instagram, and Facebook.

“These are the three apps that I need and depend upon for my personal and professional life. WhatsApp helps me coordinate with friends, family, colleagues all at the same time. Most of my work happens there. Instagram helps me get my designs out there and stay in touch with the latest trends. Facebook is not only a great way to stay connected with friends and family but also helps me with my daily dose of world affairs. WhatsApp mainly is something without which I can't function anymore,” said Raaj.