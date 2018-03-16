The Best Business Credit Card for Every Type of Spender

/

With higher spending limits, multiple cards per account and lucrative rewards, business credit cards can benefit your business tremendously. Yet there might not be one single card that meets all of your needs. That’s why you must consider your company’s spending habits before applying for a card. Depending on where you spend most of your money (travel, office supplies, gas, etc.), you’ll want a different type of card.

Here are the best business credit cards for different types of spenders.

0% intro APR business credit cards

A 0% intro APR card will give you access to credit without having to pay any interest for a predetermined amount of time, usually between 12 to 18 months. These cards are best for the following situations:

You want an affordable way to fund business operations . With a 0% intro APR card, you can fund business operations without incurring interest charges.

. With a 0% intro APR card, you can fund business operations without incurring interest charges. You want to consolidate debt. If you just need more time to pay off outstanding debt from credit cards, a 0% intro APR card can give you the chance to avoid interest charges as you repay your debt. Simply transfer the outstanding balance to the card. (Keep in mind you’ll typically pay a balance transfer fee).

These cards essentially give you a zero interest short-term loan, as long as you pay off your balance in full before the promotional period ends. If you don’t, chances are the interest rate will be fairly high. If you don’t think you can pay off your debt in the time allotted, you might want to transfer your balance to a low-interest credit card before the promo period is up or just get a card with a lower interest rate to begin with.

Options for 0% APR cards

There are a number of options on the market among the best business credit cards available. The best 0% intro APR business credit cards even offer the chance to earn cash back and rewards like these two.

American Express Blue Business Plus : Enjoy 0% APR on purchases and balance transfers for the first 15 months, as well as the chance to earn 2x membership points on everyday business purchases on the first $50,000 in spending and 1x points on purchases thereafter. There’s no annual fee.

: Enjoy 0% APR on purchases and balance transfers for the first 15 months, as well as the chance to earn 2x membership points on everyday business purchases on the first $50,000 in spending and 1x points on purchases thereafter. There’s no annual fee. Chase Ink Business Cash Card: Get 0% APR for the first 12 months on purchases and balance transfers. There’s no annual fee, and the card still has amazing rewards earning potential. You can enjoy a sign-up bonus (amount varies), in addition to 5 percent cash back on the first $25,000 spent each year at office supply stores and on internet, cable and phone services.

Keep in mind that these terms may vary, so be sure to check the issuer’s terms and conditions for the latest information.

Cash back business credit cards

Cash back credit cards are best for the following circumstances:

You want to reduce business expenses . Who doesn’t want to save money on everyday business expenses? Every time you don’t use a cash back card for purchases, you’re leaving money on the table that your company could use. You can literally save 1 to 5 percent of what you spend.

. Who doesn’t want to save money on everyday business expenses? Every time you don’t use a cash back card for purchases, you’re leaving money on the table that your company could use. You can literally save 1 to 5 percent of what you spend. You want more savings where you spend the most. Certain cash back cards are designed to yield more savings in certain categories, such as travel, gas stations, office supply stores, etc. So, you can find a card that matches your business’ spending habits.

You have a lot of variety when it comes to the best business credit card within the cash back cards category. So, take your time to do your research.

Potential cash back credit cards for business to consider

For example, if your company spends money on all sorts of different things, a general cash back best business credit card like the Capital One Spark for Business card may be best. It offers you 2 percent on every purchase, in addition to a lucrative sign-up bonus.

This card makes keeping tracks of rewards easy, as you always get 2 percent back. There is a $95 annual fee, but savings and the sign-up bonus make it worth it.

Or, if you hope to get cash back in the categories where you spend most, apply for a card that specifically rewards customers in that area.

For instance, the American Express SimplyCash Plus card delivers 5 percent cash back on money spent at office supply stores and wireless phone providers for up to $50,000 spent per year. After that, you’ll get 1 percent cash back. It also offers 3 percent cash back on the category of your choice, whether that be shipping, gas stations or advertising. Again, these terms may vary, so be sure to check the issuer’s terms and conditions for the latest information.

Travel business credit cards

Travel business credit cards serve the following needs:

You and your employees travel and want to earn powerful rewards . With some cards, you can earn numerous free flights, hotel stays or car rentals through the sign-up bonus. This can save you thousands of dollars.

. With some cards, you can earn numerous free flights, hotel stays or car rentals through the sign-up bonus. This can save you thousands of dollars. You want your team to have perks while on the road. From TSA precheck enrollment fee waivers and airport lounge access to car rental insurance and ride sharing credits, travel business credit cards have built-in perks that make traveling for work much easier.

When it comes to the best business credit card within the travel cards category, you want to consider the value of the welcome offer plus the perks and rewards earning potential. If there is a fee, weigh it against the benefits. Most often, the benefits far outweigh the fee if you regularly use the card.

Travel business credit cards to consider

One travel best business credit card that’s always getting a lot of attention is the Chase Ink Business Preferred card. That’s because the sign-up bonus -- which has been known to be as high as 80,000 points at times -- can often save you a thousand dollars or more on travel if you use the points right.

Note that you must first spend a certain amount on the card, like $5,000 in the first three months. Additionally, the card earns 3x points on purchases up to $150,000 in categories like travel, shipping, and internet. After that, you’ll earn 1x rewards for every dollar spent. Keep in mind there is a $95 annual fee. Visit the issuer’s page for the most up-to-date terms and conditions.

Credit builder business credit cards

Credit builder business credit cards are a good idea if you have bad or no personal credit. You can use the credit builder card to build (or rebuild) your score and graduate to better cards. This way, you can get on the path to gaining access to capital you need to run your business.

Furthermore, the card can help your business boost its credit standing with the three major business credit bureaus. Just remember to use the card responsibly by paying on time and keeping your balance as low as possible.

Two options for credit builder cards

The Capital One Secured Mastercard is a best business credit card option. There is no minimum credit requirement and no annual fee, but you’re required to make a deposit to cover about 90 percent of your credit line (or more). After you make the first five monthly payments on time, you can get access to a higher credit limit. Keep in mind this is actually a personal card, but could be a great option for business spending.

The Capital One Spark Classic for Business is another card that can be used to build credit. Although it does require a credit score of about 550 or higher. There’s no annual fee and you can still earn 1 percent cash back on all purchase. So, you can still get some rewards as you build your credit.

With responsible use, your personal credit score will improve over time, offering access to more some of the best business credit cards available. And, of course, be sure to visit the issuer’s pages for the most up-to-date terms and conditions.

Getting the best business credit card that matches your spending

Look for the best business credit card to match your company’s spending habits and financial situation. Understand that offers are always changing, so research and crunch the numbers to pinpoint the card that will bring you the most benefits.

Put yourself in the best position to get the best business credit card that will take your business further.

(By Meredith Wood)